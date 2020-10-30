After months of planning, Virginia high school sports appear to be green lit for a return in December.
On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam signed an amended Executive Order 67, which includes changes in regards to recreational sports. Those changes allow the Virginia High School League to proceed with its “Championship +1” schedule, which was approved by the organization’s Executive Committee in September.
Under that schedule, basketball will open winter sports practice on Dec. 7, with the first games being played on Dec. 21. Other winter sports competition starts on Dec. 28.
Fall sports will follow with practices starting Feb. 4 for football and competition cheerleading and Feb. 15 for the remaining sports. The first football game date is Feb. 22. All spring sports will begin practice on April 12 and they will be finished by June 26.
No VHSL sanctioned competition has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March.
As part of moving forward, the VHSL released its 39-page “Guidelines for Return to Participation” on Friday. The guidelines provide an overall outline of precautions designed to prevent exposure to COVID-19. It also includes recommendations for each individual sport. The entire document may be found online at: file:///home/chronos/u-052016996f03e1a8bab356d334262af2a4b811d7/MyFiles/Downloads/VHSL%20Recommendations%20to%20Return%20to%20Play%202020-21.pdf.
“Keeping our student athletes safe is critical during this pandemic,” said Northam in a news release from the VHSL. “I know I join many parents in looking forward to the safe return of school sports. [The] VHSL has been a tremendous partner throughout the COVID crisis, and I appreciate the thoughtfulness and diligence they have put in development of these guidelines for returning to play.”
“This amendment by the Governor clears the way for all of our sports to play,” added VHSL executive director Billy Haun. “We appreciate the time, effort, and input staff received while preparing this document. Adherence to these guidelines will offer a safe reopening for our students, coaches, staff, officials, and communities once we start playing in December. Additionally, we appreciate the close collaboration and guidance from the Governor’s office, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).”
While Northam’s executive order paves the way for the return to high school sports, each school district will make the final decision on whether its teams will play. There are 318 schools in the VHSL.
The executive order removed the need for 10 feet of social distancing within the Phase 3 guidelines for recreational activities. With the guideline removed, contact sports are allowed.
The amended executive order also states that there must be conduct screening of coaches, officials, staff, and players for COVID-19 symptoms prior to admission to the venue/facility.
The executive order did not change the current Phase 3 order limiting spectators and participants at events.
The number of attendees permitted at a sporting event still cannot exceed 250 persons for indoor events. That number also could be smaller based on a 50 percent of the maximum occupancy load for the venue.
For sports played outdoors, attendees are limited to 250 people per field, including participants.
One sport that did benefit from a change is cross country. Races or marathons may have up to 1,000 participants, provided staggered starts separate runners into groups of 250 or less.
For wrestling, the VHSL is recommending that only duals and tri-meets be held, with quads being evaluated on a case-by-case basis depending on the venue.
Teams conducting out-of-season workouts will continue to abide by Phase 3 guidelines as established by the VHSL and the Virginia Department of Health, regardless of established adjustments allowed for in-season teams to conduct regular season and postseason events.
