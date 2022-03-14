BERRYVILLE — Difficult circumstances often inspire artists to express their emotions through their works, Morgan Morrison has realized.
While isolating themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic, many had more time to devote to their art. By stroking a paintbrush along a canvas, or even putting pen to paper, they communicated frustrations and unique emotions they may have had trouble vocalizing to other people.
Morrison, the Barns of Rose Hill’s program director, had an idea: Organize an exhibit to showcase works they’ve created since the pandemic erupted in early 2020.
“Art During a Pandemic” runs through March 26 at the Barns, a nonprofit performing arts venue and community center on Chalmers Court next to the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
More than 60 works by area artists of all ages are part of the exhibit. They include paintings, photography, pottery and more.
All were inspired either by the pandemic directly or situations the artists encountered or heard about as it continued.
Themes among the artistry range from isolation and loneliness to natural disasters that happened across the nation.
For example, the painting “West Coast Wildfires” depicts a firefighter amid a backdrop of flames and smoke. The painter, Karen Cifala, uses dark shades of orange, green, brown, black and red to reflect the seriousness of the tragedy and, it seems, the firefighter’s struggle to contain the blazes to lessen the victims’ property losses.
Morrison was struck by an overall difference between art created by younger and older people.
“Adults portrayed a heaviness” of emotion in their works, she said. “You don’t see that as much among the kids.”
Cheryl Suitor’s painting “Front Royal Meadow” depicts a horse standing in a field near a barn. While the horse is alone, the green grass seems to indicate a sense of optimism that things will get better.
Various flower paintings by Constance Fisher are on display. One, “Humming Along,” depicts two hummingbirds at a flower as they prepare to partake of some nectar.
During the pandemic, “I was often reminded of the beauty that actually surrounds us on a daily basis if we stop and focus on that,” Fisher stated on a sign near her paintings.
Adah Gowdy, a Clarke County High School senior, has numerous works of art in the exhibit.
“Most of the artwork in this collection was inspired by my desire to experiment with as many mediums as I could,” she says in a printed description.
Three of her works are images of Keith Urban, her favorite country music singer. One is a portrait. Another is a photograph she created using masking tape and a layering technique that blocks out light. Yet another is a wood-burning of Urban playing a guitar.
The exhibit includes quilts designed as part of the “COVID-19 Hope Quilt” project. The fabrics contain scenes recognizing the efforts of medical professionals and emergency first-responders to battle the pandemic. They also honor people who suffered and/or died after becoming ill.
Visitors at Barns of Rose Hill can view “Art During a Pandemic” for free during regular business hours of noon-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. In addition, the exhibit will be open during special after-hours events, Morrison said.
