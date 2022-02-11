WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University baseball team won't have the services of injured Preseason All-America Colby Martin this year, but the Hornets certainly still have the talent — and some extra motivation — to remain one of the top programs in the country.
SU's season will begin on Saturday at Bodie Grim Field in Jim Barnett Park with a noon doubleheader against Widener University (0-1) of Chester, Pa. The games were originally scheduled to take place at Bridgeforth Field — also in Jim Barnett Park — but the new artificial turf and in-fill were still being installed this week, and SU made the decision on Thursday to move the doubleheader to Bodie Grim.
The Hornets have averaged 34 wins and made the NCAA Tournament 10 times in the 12 full college seasons that have taken place since 2009. Coming off a 31-11 season that included a 17-5 record in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in 2021, SU is ranked 22nd nationally in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA poll and is picked to finish second in the 11-team ODAC in 2022.
The Hornets' veteran 64-player roster is particularly hungry to excel this year. The 2020 team only got to play 12 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's team had the rare experience of not playing in the NCAA Tournament.
SU had the chance to lock up an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament, but the Hornets failed to hold an 8-6 lead against Lynchburg heading into the bottom of the ninth inning and lost 9-8. Due to COVID, the 2021 NCAA Tournament field was condensed from its typical 58 teams to 48 teams, with 42 of those berths awarded to conference champions. As it turned out, only Lynchburg made the NCAA Tournament from the ODAC.
"We all have the chip on the shoulder," said SU senior shortstop Frankie Ritter, a Sherando graduate. "We all know how the last game ended. All of us are ready to get after it. I feel bad for the other teams we're going to play. We're mad."
There's no shortage of experience on the Hornets. SU returns six starters from its lineup and adds a Second Team All-ODAC player from Hampden-Sydney College's lineup. The Hornets bring back every pitcher besides Martin who all made at least seven appearances last year and welcome back junior right-hander Carson Kulina, one of SU's top starting pitchers in 2019 and 2020, after a one-year absence.
Kulina missed the 2021 season because of Tommy John surgery, and that's the procedure that will sideline Martin this year. Martin was the ODAC Player of the Year and a First Team All-America in 2021.
A sophomore, Martin is a second baseman who hit third in the lineup and was the Hornets' closer. SU head coach Kevin Anderson said Martin "felt a twinge" in his right arm during the first day he pitched in SU's fall baseball program.
Anderson said Martin — who threw 100 miles per hour at the Florida Collegiate Summer League All-Star game last year — saw some specialists, and eventually, the decision was made to have Martin undergo Tommy John surgery. Anderson said the surgery was performed in the second week of January by a doctor with the Philadelphia Phillies.
With 55 RBIs, a .482 batting average, and a .544 on-base percentage, Martin was a huge part of an SU offense that led the ODAC in runs per game (9.1) and batting average (.333) and was by far the conference's most powerful. SU's 53 home runs were 22 more than anyone else, and its .528 slugging percentage was 0.80 better than the runner-up.
With SU playing on artificial turf and on a larger home field this year, Anderson believes this year's team might rely a little more on speed and a little less on power. Bridgeforth is now 10 feet deeper down the lines (320 feet), five feet deeper in the gaps (370 feet) and at least 10 feet deeper in center (395).
The Hornets lineup will look different, as they also must replace their No. 2 hitter (right fielder Grant Thompson) and No. 4 hitter (first baseman Keegan Woolford) this year. Woolford tied for 10th nationally with 14 home runs last year.
"We're going to run a little bit more this year based on the talent we have," Anderson said. "I don't think overall this team will have the power numbers that we had before, but we'll be a little bit more aggressive on the bases. I think we'll be more of a gap-power team with the dimensions of the field changing a little bit."
Anderson thought about moving Ritter to third in the lineup, but he said he'll likely be at the top of the lineup again. A First Team All-South and All-ODAC selection in 2021, Ritter had a slash line of .370 (batting average)/.425 (OBP)/.609 (slugging percentage) and had eight home runs and 44 RBIs as SU's leadoff hitter in 2021. Graduate student and center fielder Henry Delavergne (.388 OBP, five home runs, 17 RBIs) might also hit near the top of the order.
SU's other returning starters include graduate student Pearce Bucher. The Sherando graduate earned First Team All-South and All-ODAC honors after recording a .375 average, .443 OBP, four home runs and 40 RBIs as a third baseman last year. He will move across the diamond to play at first this year.
Junior left fielder Haden Madagan (.302 batting average, seven home runs, 33 RBIs), a Millbrook graduate; and four-year starting catcher Matt Moon (.416 OBP, 12 RBIs) are also back.
The Hornets' new third baseman is Ryan Clawson, who hit .369 with 23 RBIs and had a .473 OBP last year for Hampden-Sydney. Anderson said since H-SC doesn't have graduate school, Clawson transferred to SU to get a Master of Business Administration degree. Clawson is one of SU's four captains.
Anderson said seniors Kyle Lisa and Matt House are candidates to play second base. Like Martin, they're both relief pitchers, so multiple people could play at second during a game. Junior Matt Walker could also see time at second.
Junior outfielder Gavin Horning will play right field.
"He's a tremendous talent," Anderson said. "He's coming off an injury, and we've just got to keep him healthy."
Senior AJ Ward started 32 games and hit .279 with three home runs and 24 RBIs last year, but he's just one of several people who could see time at designated hitter. Anderson said sophomore Sam Horn is coming off an injury and will add "tremendous power" as he prepares to see his first action with the varsity. Those two are right-handed hitters, and senior Blaine Hansen and sophomore Jackson Foreman are left-handed.
"[Playing time at designated hitter] will be based on who's hot, and what style of pitcher we're facing," Anderson said.
Anderson's junior son Kooper, a Mountain View Christian grad, also is back after being a valuable utility player last year. He played in 30 games (starting 24) and hit .330 with 11 RBIs and a .425 OBP.
With the pitching staff, Anderson said he plans on opening the year with his pitchers throwing 48 to 64 pitches. Anderson said he might not necessarily go with a defined starting rotation.
The Hornets have plenty of proven starters. Sherando grad Tad Dean, a senior lefty, earned Third Team All-ODAC honors last year when he made 12 starts and went 6-1 with a 2.44 ERA, 48 strikeouts and 20 walks in 77.1 innings. Dean will start Game 1 on Saturday, and junior righty Reilly Owen (11 games, seven starts, 7-1, 4.01 ERA, 41 strikeouts, 24 walks) will start Game 2.
Junior righty Jacob Faivre (eight games, four starts, 3-0, 3.00 ERA, 27 innings, 19 strikeouts, seven walks) and Kulina (13 games, 12 starts, 7-0, 3.51 ERA, 66.2 innings, 52 strikeouts, 34 walks for his career) should also play big roles as starters.
"[Kulina] looks phenomenal," said Anderson, who added that Kulina's surgery was done by a doctor with the Cincinnati Reds. "Pitch-count wise, Carson is actually ahead of our other guys because of the rehab program. He's already at a 90-pitch clip. The work ethic that young man has is unbelievable, so it will be nice to give him the ball again."
Senior righty Calvin Pastel (10 starts, 4-1, 42.2 innings, 27 strikeouts, 10 walks) and junior lefty Michael Prosperi (eight games, four starts, 2-0, 26.2 innings, 22 strikeouts, 12 walks) have strong starting experience but are currently being looked at as bullpen options as well.
Lisa (10 games, 18.1 innings, two saves, 0.98 ERA, 21 strikeouts, three walks), House (seven games, 9.1 innings, 2.89 ERA, nine strikeouts, four walks) and James Wood graduate and junior righty Jacob Bell are among those who will play a big role for a bullpen that won't open the year with a designated closer.
Though SU hasn't played on Bridgeforth yet, the Hornets are used to finding alternative places to practice in the season due to the typical inclement weather that comes up in January and February. This year, they've been using the Armory building, Shingleton Gymnasium, the Wilkins Center, and parking lots. This past week, the lacrosse teams altered their practice schedules so SU could work out at Shentel Stadium.
The Hornets will face another strong schedule. For example, SU — which split two games with eventual national champion Salisbury last year — will travel to Maryland for the Sea Gulls' tournament from March 18-20. York (Pa.), which received votes in the Top 25 poll, is another team SU will face in the tournament.
SU will also host the Mr. V Memorial Classic from March 4-6 at Bridgeforth and compete against Oswego State and Keystone, both of whom are receiving votes in the Top 25. This will be an annual event in honor of former assistant coach Simon Volinsky, who died at the age of 89 in September. Volinsky starting coaching with SU 15 years ago and was a constant presence until the COVID pandemic started.
"He was a very special person in my life and for SU baseball," Anderson said. "He's just a great man. We dearly miss him. He's one of the best human beings I've ever met."
In the ODAC, SU is the only team ranked in the preseason top 25 poll. Lynchburg, the ODAC preseason favorite, leads the way in others receiving votes. Randolph-Macon, which tied Lynchburg for the top regular-season record in the ODAC last year (18-4) also received votes. The Hornets open ODAC play on March 8 at Washington & Lee.
Ritter said SU is ready to do whatever it takes to succeed.
"We have high expectations for ourselves, and we have high expectations for our teammates," Ritter said. "We're all going to push each other. We don't want what happened last year to happen again. It shouldn't happen again."
