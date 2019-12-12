Because the prefrontal cortex of the brain isn’t fully formed until a person is about 25 years old, juvenile justice advocates say children can’t think like adults and shouldn’t be prosecuted in adult courts.
Nonetheless, some 250,000 children are prosecuted as adults annually in the U.S., according to the National Juvenile Justice Center. On Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court, an emotionally disabled 15-year-old boy was convicted of malicious wounding for beating another 15-year-old boy on a school bus on Sept. 3. The victim received a moderate concussion from the attack. which was captured on the bus surveillance video.
Ross Spicer, county commonwealth’s attorney, said the boy was prosecuted as an adult due to the severity of the beating in which the boy punched and elbowed the victim over 100 times and kicked him a few times. “That [victim] was subjected to a merciless beating with fists, with feet and elbows,” Spicer said.
Spicer also said that before trying the boy as an adult, he considered that the judge at the boy’s sentencing would take into account his mental disabilities in deciding on punishment. He noted Virginia law allows prosecutors discretion to charge children as adults. “If the science is such that that is improper, then the proper way will be when the legislature determines that avenue is no longer available,” he said.
Amy Walters, an attorney and clinic coordinator for the Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville, said children who break the law deserve to be punished. But because they lack adult impulse control and reasoning, she said juvenile courts are where they should be prosecuted.
“You have judges who are used to balancing the best interests of the child and balancing the safety of the community,” she said. “The juvenile court is the best and most appropriate location for youths involved in criminal behavior.”
Walters noted the Supreme Court in the last 15 years has ruled that juveniles can’t be executed or imprisoned for life because they lack adult cognitive behavior. However, 237 children were convicted as adults in Virginia in 2017, according to the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission.
“Virginia law has not caught up to our scientific and medical understanding of youth development and what studies show is the most effective response to adolescent crime,” Walters said. “A 15-year-old, particularly one with disabilities that impact behavior, shouldn’t be in circuit court.”
