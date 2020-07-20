Area residents may have heard the call of the cicada this summer, but experts say this is a milder year for the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Areas of southwestern Virginia and West Virginia have encountered some of the millions of brood IX cicadas that emerged from underground this year for the first time in 17 years, but Mark Sutphin, a horticulture agent with the Virginia Cooperative Extension office in Frederick County, said the Northern Shenandoah Valley won’t see a particular influx until next summer.
“[O]ther than possibly a few ‘off schedule,’” he said, “[o]ur big brood emergence for much of the Northern Shenandoah Valley will be 2021.”
Cicadas are known for a mechanical sounding screech that males make to attract females — a call that combines for a cacophony that people who live in rural areas might associate with summer and might find annoying.
Annual cicadas emerge from underground every year in late spring to early summer, but periodical broods might only emerge every 13 or 17 years, living above the ground for a few weeks while mating and laying eggs before dying off.
Area residents planning to travel around Virginia, West Virginia or parts of North Carolina might still encounter them in the coming weeks.
“In general, it really depends a lot on where you live,” said Corey Childs, an extension agent in Warren County.
For this summer, he said, “Most of them have already hatched and come out.”
Periodical Brood X is expected in the billions next summer, the website cicadamania.com reports.
Because female cicadas can damage trees while laying their eggs in thin branches, many entomologists recommend avoiding planting new trees a year or two before large groups of periodical cicadas emerge in their area, the Virginia Tech Daily reported in May at vtnews.vt.edu/articles/2020/05/CALS-periodical_cicada_2020.html.
“While potential treatment options exist, from netting to sprays, few of these have a lasting effect on cicada egg laying,” it says. “The most effective method for reducing the potential economic damage these insects can cause would be for growers to plan ahead for their emergence.”
(3) comments
Oh boy I can hardly wait!
LOL, something to look forward to after an eventful 2020....
I know it's not an American thing, but you think that someone would come up with a recipe for eatiing these things! They're huge!!
