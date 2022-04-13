If you have read any national reports about parachuting spiders coming to the East Coast, experts say the joro spider is far from a concern — even for those who hate spiders.
The invasive joro spider, which originated in Japan, came to Georgia in 2014 and is spreading through the southeastern U.S. this spring. It does not fly or parachute. Moreover, it hardly ever bites, isn’t aggressive and doesn’t pose a danger to humans.
“I would state that I think there have been some misconceptions and people calling them flying spiders,” said Mark Sutphin, an extension agent of agriculture and natural resources who focuses on horticulture in the Frederick County office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension.
“Many spiders will, in their young stages, spin a strand of its web and catch the wind,” he said.
“These spiders do that as young juveniles,” he said. “It’s not the adults that will be ‘flying’ through the skies.”
Since the joro spider hasn’t been identified yet in Virginia, it’s unclear whether the region will see any this year.
Reports from iNaturalist have shown it’s also found in Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina, with single reports from Alabama and Oklahoma, Theresa “Tree” Dellinger, of Virginia Tech’s Insect ID Lab, wrote in some notes that she sent to Cooperative Extension field agents.
“The anticipation is that it will spread,” Sutphin said. “Once they establish, it’s believed that they will persist.”
And yet, he said there’s little fear so far that the spiders will negatively affect people or the environment.
As with other spiders, the joro traps smaller creatures in its very noticeable golden web. Its teeth are not usually sharp enough to pierce a human’s skin, Dellinger explained. However, those who are allergic to other spider venom should avoid contact with the joro spider.
As adults, the female spiders are gold and black, which will make them noticeable once they establish themselves in an area.
The adult female has thin, very long legs with an elongated body, Dellinger reported. It’s about 3 to 4 inches including leg span, though the body measures about an inch.
Male joro spiders are much smaller and brownish in color.
Their webs are strong enough to last all season but can be removed with a broom or a stick, if they’re in the way.
For the most part, Sutphin said, they’ll probably function in our region like a large garden spider. However, as a nonnative species, they may affect other species.
“[There’s] the potential impact to other species that would not be typical for the ecosystem,” he said.
He stressed that although they will eventually arrive and move in, they aren’t something to fear.
“They’re not known to be a human threat or a human health threat.”
