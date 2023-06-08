STRASBURG — A few days of paranormal activities and historical preservation are scheduled this weekend in Strasburg during the annual ParaVation 2023, which raises funds for the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation’s Heater House on the Belle Grove Plantation property.
The event begins at 7 p.m. Friday with a paranormal social party hosted at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 499 Stover Ave., and concludes at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The event will also be livestreamed on “Our Haunted Lives” with hosts David Taylor and Kristi Grissom on the Paraflixx Network on Roku.
Jennifer Kennedy, organizer and paranormal investigator, has a passion for all things historical, anthropological, and philosophical. In 2019, she decided to combine her interests and create the convention to help displaced landmarks return to their original glory.
“I saw the Heater House on the side of the road and really thought how much I would love to host a local convention to try and help raise money for the property,” she said.
Despite the recording-breaking heat last summer, Kenney helped raise over $1,600 to donate to the battlefield.
ParaVation honors the paranormal world while giving a nod to all things historic. Special guests for the three-day event include: The Connor Sisters and Pat Bussard O’Keefe, known for their recent appearance in the film “Season of the Witch”; Steve Dills of Ghost Finders; Sam Baltruis, author of “Ghosts of Salem”; and Dr. Rebecca Foster, a clairvoyant medium.
“What a lot of people don’t know or realize is historic things or places are what most people investigate in the paranormal field,” Kennedy said. “They go hand in hand.”
The majority of the weekend event is being hosted at Signal Knob Recreation Center, 33 Brandy Court in Strasburg, where 30 vendors will be present with metaphysical, psychic, and healing spaces, as well as paranormal, historic, and other types of non-metaphysical offerings. Vendors include Fox Paranormal, Soul Cleansing and Healing by Marana, The Purple Parakeet, Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation, the Archaeological Society of Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
On Saturday evening at the Spangler’s Old Mill, a paranormal investigation will take place. Tickets are $70 per person. Kenney said at past investigations, contact has been made with the other side via flashlight communications and photographs. Ed Stead will be on hand with his popular BBQ chicken for an additional cost.
Mind, body, and spirit healing sessions will take place with The Connor Sisters and Pat O’Keefe on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $30 and do not include general admission.
Raffle and door prizes will also be available.
Sponsors for this event include the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Crystal Witch Haven, and hosts David Talyor and Kristi Grissom of “Our Haunted Lives.”
Tickets range in price from $5 for a daily pass to $130 for an all-in-one ticket and are available online or at the door. Discounts are available for advanced ticket purchases.
The Heater House, a log structure built in the 1700s, was once owned during the Civil War by Solomon and Caroline Heater. The war divided the family and their three sons, the battlefield website explains. In October 1864, the Heater family experienced the first-hand impact of the Civil War, which left the property in ruins. Owned today by the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation, it hopes to one day be able to restore the home so it can be used for historical interpretation. The home is not open to the public.
Kennedy said this event is important to her, not only to help raise funds for the Heater House but to bring an emphasis to the historical aspect of the paranormal world.
To learn more about ParaVation 2023, visit http://paravation.org
