WINCHESTER — The Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering the PreventT2 National Diabetes Prevention Program, a program designed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Guided by a trained Extension lifestyle coach, a group of participants will learn the skills needed to make lasting changes such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress.
People with prediabetes — higher-than-normal blood glucose (sugar) levels — are five to 15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels. In fact, many people with prediabetes can be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes within five years.
PreventT2 is based on research that showed that people with prediabetes who lost 5 to 7 percent of their body weight (10 to 14 pounds for a 200-pound person) by making modest changes reduced their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent.
Type 2 diabetes is a serious condition that can lead to health problems including heart attack; stroke; blindness; kidney failure; or loss of toes, feet, or legs.
Who is eligible
To participate in the PreventT2 program, you should be at least 18 years old, have prediabetes or a history of gestational diabetes, be overweight, and be ready to make changes to your lifestyle to lose weight and improve your health.
Meeting schedule
The Northern Shenandoah Valley group will first meet online on Nov. 10, a Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m. and continue to meet online for one year — weekly for the first two months, twice a month for the following four months, and then monthly for the last six months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes.
The meetings will be in the evening and last for one hour. The program’s online group setting provides a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes. Together participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.
Cost
Free. Thanks to a grant provided by the Virginia Department of Health, the regular fee for this course is currently waived for participants.
How to sign up
If you are interested in learning more or considering attending this program, please complete an interest form by Nov. 4. The form can be found here: https://virginiatech.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0fkOX5vltYD9WU5
If you need more information about the program, call Vanessa Santiago at 540-665-5699 or email her at vsantiago@edu
