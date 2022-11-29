WINCHESTER — The city School Board is expected to use a portion of nearly $1 million in additional funding from the Virginia Department of Education to give pay raises to all Winchester Public Schools employees.
What remains to be seen is how substantial those raises will be.
At its monthly business meeting on Monday night, the board was told by Winchester Public Schools Director of Finance Rick Miller the system is receiving extra state money for its current operating budget because its average daily enrollment on Sept. 30 was 109 students higher than officials had anticipated.
Miller attributed the difference between the anticipated and actual enrollment figures to COVID-19. During the two-year pandemic, he said, enrollment dropped significantly in city schools. When preparing the budget for fiscal year 2023, which began on July 1, administrators had to rely on their best estimates to predict how many students would return for the fall semester. When the Sept. 30 count came in higher than anticipated, that made Winchester Public Schools eligible for an additional $993,271 in state funding for the current budget year.
"Right now, we are on track to reach 4,050 [students]," Miller said about the current school year's enrollment. At the end of the 2021-22 academic year, he said, the school system had 3,968 students.
On Monday, Miller gave the School Board three scenarios for how it could spend the extra money from the Department of Education. Each scenario would give a mid-year pay raise to all system employees and set aside $95,000 for additional mid-year pay increases for bus drivers, teaching assistants, nurses and psychologists.
The remaining bonus money from the state would go toward higher stipends for special education teachers, employee education and travel, and the hiring of an administrative assistant for the school system's Information Technology Department. Additionally, two new teaching positions have already been created using $75,000 of the bonus funding.
The scenario that Miller characterized as "the most aggressive" would use $490,771 in state funds to give a 2% pay hike to system employees.
"Currently our pay scales are about 1.6% behind Frederick County [Public Schools]," Miller told the School Board. "That model is trying to get us even with Frederick County."
If Scenario 1 is selected, it would achieve something the School Board was unable to do in its current budget. The board initially sought a 7% pay raise for employees but could only come up with enough money for a 5% increase. A mid-year 2% pay hike would deliver the 7% raises, albeit six months later than expected.
"We all have inflationary pressures upon us," Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said, "and I think our staff would just be over the moon about it."
The second scenario would provide $392,617 for a 1.6% pay raise for school employees, and the third would set aside $245,385 for a 1% salary increase.
The third scenario also budgets $136,121 for a new school bus. It is the only scenario to include money for transportation.
All of the scenarios could also have a financial impact on the school system's operating budget for fiscal year 2024, which starts July 1. If every item in each scenario is continued for the full 2023-24 academic year, Miller said Scenario 1 would cost $1,686,489, Scenario 2 would cost $1,490,181 and Scenario 3 would cost $1,195,718.
If the school system's enrollment expectations for next year hold true, the extra expenses for FY2024 could be covered by the state. A total of 4,050 enrolled students on Sept. 30, Miller said, would make the city schools eligible for an extra $2,032,755 in Department of Education funding for the 2023-24 academic year.
"The question is, what does the board feel comfortable doing?" Miller asked.
The School Board is expected to answer that question at its next business meeting on Dec. 12, when it is scheduled to vote on how to allocate the $993,271 in additional state funding.
Board member Vincent DiBenedetto has already chosen the scenario he prefers.
"I don't have any problem going with the 2%," he said on Monday.
Board member Carmen Crawford agreed, saying she would like "the whole staff to be able to live to the standards that we all want to have. The 2% scenario is a very good way to go."
In other business at Monday night's meeting, the School Board:
- Received an update on renovations at the former Douglas School on North Kent Street, which is being converted into the school system's new Central Administrative Office. WPS Director of Operations Ed Smith said there is still work to be done so he doubts officials will be able to move into the facility in December, as he had previously projected. The move is now anticipated for mid-January.
- Held a first reading of the school system's proposed 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan. The draft document, in its current form, includes nearly $38 million in requested improvements, repairs and maintenance to school properties within the next five years. Among the proposed projects are an improved sound system in Handley High School's Patsy Cline Theatre, an overhaul of the heating and cooling system at Frederick Douglass Elementary School and a bevy of structural repairs and improvements at Quarles Elementary School.
- Held a moment of silence to commemorate the first anniversary of the passing of Judy McKiernan, a Winchester City Council member who served as director of student services for Winchester Public Schools. McKiernan was 58 years old when she died on Nov. 30, 2021, after suffering a heart attack at her home.
Attending Monday night's School Board meeting at John Kerr Elementary School were Chairwoman Marie Imoh, Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and members Vincent DiBenedetto, Michael Birchenough, Carmen Crawford and Erica Truban. Elyus Wallace was absent.
