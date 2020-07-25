WINCHESTER — The Clarke County Lions Club is not letting a little thing like a global pandemic stop its mission of making sure everyone who needs eyeglasses can get them.
Over the past few weeks, four club members — President Greg Hart and his wife, Secretary Sharon Hart, and 2nd Vice President Orville Dee and his wife Mary Dee — have quietly established a new eyeglass recycling center in Winchester.
Before the center was up and running, though, a major problem arose. The rent-free space being used by the Lions at 1336 Commerce St. is being sold, and as soon as contracts are signed, the new recycling center could be displaced.
Until that happens, though, the four Lions are diligently processing the approximately 10,000 pairs of used eyeglasses and sunglasses that are piled up in dozens of boxes at the recycling center. They’re hoping some kindhearted souls might volunteer to help them speed up the sometimes tedious process.
“A Boy Scout could come in here and work, a church group could come in here and work,” Greg Hart said on Wednesday.
Orville Dee said it takes two people about two hours to go through 250 pairs of glasses. At that rate, it would take the four Lions Club members a full 40 hours to go through the eyeglasses on hand, and more are arriving all the time.
“We have job security,” Orville Dee said with a laugh.
According to Hart, it had been his longtime desire to open a local recycling center so Lions Club members wouldn’t have to drive long distances to drop off donated eyeglasses. Until now, he said, the closest center to Winchester had been in Falls Church.
Some Lions Clubs in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia build up large stockpiles of eyeglasses and sunglasses before making the long drive to Falls Church. Those stockpiles have since been redirected to Winchester and are slowly being sorted, washed, inspected, categorized and prepared for delivery to places where people could not otherwise afford prescription eye wear.
“When somebody [from a Lions club] goes on a mission — say, to Haiti — they’re going to say, ‘We need 10,000 pairs of glasses, and we’d like them [the prescriptions] to range from minus-2.5 to plus-2.5,’” Greg Hart said. “We don’t want anybody to say they can’t see because they can’t afford glasses.”
The used eyeglasses and sunglasses at 1336 Commerce St., located in the basement of a church called Iglesia Pentecostes una Fuente en el Desierto, are carefully inspected before being sanitized with soap, vinegar and hot water.
“We found we could wash a whole bunch at once by putting them in a milk crate,” Greg Hart said.
Afterwards, non-prescription sunglasses are placed into a box for distribution locally, and the Lions use two lensometers that were donated by Orville Dee to check the prescriptions on the other glasses. Only about one in three pairs of eyeglasses are deemed suitable for re-use.
“We put them in little baggies and mark the prescriptions,” Greg Hart said.
“They’re sorted into either bifocal, reader, child or adult,” Orville Dee added.
Finding a new wearer for the recycled eyeglasses can be a hit-or-miss proposition. Greg Hart said doctors conduct on-site eye exams, then provide patients with lenses that match, or at least come close to, their prescription.
Sometimes, Orville Dee said, the glasses go to someone whose poor eyesight has prevented them from reading for several years, so the donations literally give them a new outlook on life.
The building that houses the new eyeglass center and Iglesia Pentecostes is owned by Carl Hales, a Clarke County Lions Club member who donated space for the recycling project. Greg Hart said the property is on the market, so he assumes everyone will have to leave once it is sold. That could happen at any time, he said, because Hales has already received at least one offer on the building that the city of Winchester has assessed at $894,500.
“We hate to lose it because this is so ideal,” Orville Dee said.
Greg Hart said he is hoping someone in the community has available space they would allow the Lions to use for free, or at least at a reduced rent.
“We figure a 20-by-24 room, the size of a two-car garage, would be big enough for us,” he said. “It has to have water and, for the convenience of people working here, a bathroom.”
Individuals, businesses and organizations that can offer space for the eyeglass recycling center, or can donate money to offset expenses and possibly assist with rent, are asked to email g.hart@erols.com or marydee2014@comcast.net. Prospective volunteers can also reach out to the Clarke County Lions Club using the same email addresses.
