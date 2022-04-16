WINCHESTER — F&M Bank will open a location Monday in downtown Winchester.
The Rockingham County-based bank’s 13th branch in Virginia will be located at 3 S. Cameron St., at the corner of Boscawen and Cameron streets, according to a news release. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extensive digital offerings online and on the F&M Bank mobile app. Lauren Fravel has been named the banking center specialist for the Old Town location. She brings more than 25 years of experience to the team.
Later this year, a second Winchester location is slated to open on Amherst Street.
F&M Bank identified Winchester as a strategic growth opportunity due to its "thriving local economy, prospering businesses, robust nonprofit network and a community that’s committed to preserving its history while at the same time looking to the future," the release stated.
“As a bank with more than 100 years of history we look to do business with people and communities that align with our values — and for us, Winchester is a perfect match,” Chief Lending Officer and Winchester Market Executive Mike Wilkerson said. “The ‘Top of Virginia’ is thriving and our sweet spots of agriculture, nonprofit and business banking reflect the needs of our community. In a world of bank consolidation and branch closures, F&M is committed to organic growth and market expansion. When we expand our ability to serve our customers, everybody wins.”
In January 2021, F&M Bank opened a commercial banking and loan production office in the Winchester. Wilkerson leads the team which consists of John Sargent and Jonathan Reimer, who are senior vice presidents and commercial relationship managers; Gail Pryde and Ronda Gross, business relationship specialists, and Bill Steele, vice president/senior credit analyst.
"This northern Shenandoah Valley market has accrued over $36 million in deposits and $21 million in loans," the release stated.
