MIDDLETOWN — The Fairfax Follies are back this year, but they won’t be held in the spring. Instead, this year’s performances will take place Saturday and Sunday at Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC).
The Follies are being put on earlier than usual to accommodate the performing schedule of director Russell Rinker, who will be appearing in another show in Washington, D.C., in March and April.
A Strasburg High School graduate, Rinker, who has starred in the Broadway National Tour of “Amazing Grace,” and was in Blue Man Group, takes over from longtime director Andrea Ludwick, who taught English, speech and theater at LFCC before retiring last year.
She had been with LFCC for 45 years and staged the Follies for 40 years. Rinker, whose parents Judy and Rick Rinker are both former LFCC employees and longtime Follies performers, has been performing in the college’s productions since his preschool days.
Russell Rinker has served as co-director and musical director for many years.
He says this year’s theme is the “Fabulous 1950s,” a play on the college celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
“We’re going to perform the music from the 1950s and the skits will kind of be set in that era,” Rinker said in a press release.
About 40 people, including about a dozen children, are in the production, he said. The band is increasing from two to four pieces.
Another change this year will be the lack of pre-show activities.
“We have more LFCC families involved in the show this year, and we’re drawing more students from the college,” Rinker says. “We’re kind of on the front lines of keeping the performing arts alive in the community since there are no longer community theaters in Strasburg or Middletown.”
Tickets will be sold at the door, and are $5 for those ages 12 and up, and $3 for children ages 6-11. Children 5 and under may attend free of charge.
Proceeds will go to the Andrea Ludwick Performing Arts Fund.
Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Find out more at https://lfcc.edu/event/fairfax-follies-the-fabulous-fifties/2020-02-22/
