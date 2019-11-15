Conditions should be manageable for hunters in Frederick County, Clarke County and Winchester this year.
The general firearms season begins today and runs through Jan. 4 in those areas.
“There’s a lot of red oak [trees] in this area, and the acorn crop is fair to good, and spotty,” said Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries district biologist Fred Frenzel. “There’s spots where you’ll hit them and spots where it’s not outstanding, but it’s at least decent. Other places you won’t find anything at all.
“It’s kind of scattered. It can be advantageous for the hunter if you can find one of those spots where there are acorns because the deer are going to be concentrated there and not too spread across the whole landscape. So you’ll have to do some scouting to find where the food is.”
This area is coming off a 2018 hunting season in which the deer harvest increased from 2,760 in 2017 to 3,089 in Frederick County and 1,523 in 2017 to 1,623 in Clarke County. It’s the first increase in Frederick County since 2015 and the first in Clarke County since 2013. Winchester’s harvest total dropped from 20 in 2017 to 14 last year.
“The increase wasn’t enough to be significant,” said Frenzel of Frederick and Clarke. “I know we’ve been hoping for an increase in Clarke. We’ve been trying to reduce that population for some time with our liberal seasons.”
Frederick, Clarke and Winchester have long hunting seasons (the general firearms deer season only lasts two weeks in some parts of the state) and males and females can be hunted throughout the entire season. “Earn A Buck” was introduced to the local area in 2010 as a way to increase the antlerless deer kill level.
Frenzel said there is a change to “Earn a Buck” this year. Previously, it was unlawful to take a second antlered deer on private lands prior to taking at least one antlerless deer on private lands in the counties. Now, Frenzel says you can’t take a second buck unless you’ve killed two does.
“We’re still trying to get those populations down, especially Clarke,” Frenzel said. “In spite of all our liberal regulations, it’s remained pretty stable.”
Frenzel said containing the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is part of the reason for wanting to keep the overall deer population down. There were 26 cases found in Frederick County alone last year, up from 14 in Frederick in 2017. The symptoms of the fatal progressive neurological disease include staggering, lowered head, drooling, confusion, and weight loss in deer.
VDGIF will not have a mandatory date for people to bring deer in to be checked for CWD in Frederick or Clarke this year. Frenzel said VDGIF is doing that because a case of CWD was found in Culpeper County, so the VDGIF staff is focusing on being present in Shenandoah, Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties.
VDGIF still has voluntary check-in stations set up, though. Hunters can take deer heads and at least four inches of the neck to refrigerator locations and follow the instructions. These stations are North Mountain Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company 19 in Winchester, the Winchester-Frederick County Conservation Club, the Enders Fire Department in Berryville, the Elks Lodge in Front Royal, the Department of Forestry in Woodstock and the South Warren Fire Department in Bentonville.
