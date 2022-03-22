Fair or foul

Doug Brown of the Clark Companies in Delhi, New York, installs new foul pole wings at Rotary Field in Winchester's Jim Barnett Park Tuesday. A new 20-foot-long scoreboard seen laying against the fence will also be installed for the field which is home to the Shenandoah University softball team.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

