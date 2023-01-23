Natalie Woodward, who was crowned Miss Frederick County Fair in July, now has another crown to wear.
On Jan. 15, the 19-year-old won the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Scholarship Pageant in Williamsburg. She was among 27 young women vying for the title.
Woodward, who is studying for her associate degree at Laurel Ridge Community College, received a $6,000 scholarship. She plans to transfer to a four-year college and become a nurse anesthetist.
She was pretty excited with the outcome, considering her goal was to place in the top 11.
"It's really, really cool," she said about winning the title.
She had a cheering section at the pageant that included her mother, Cherisse Woodward, and some local fair officials.
"All I could really hear was my mom," Woodward said with a laugh.
Woodward said she worked hard to prepare for the pageant, which included an on-stage interview, an on-stage question and an evening gown category.
Her platform is "raising confidence through self-kindness."
She said she struggled with her self-confidence when she was younger and that her participation in pageants helped her.
When she talks to students, she said she tells them "the only person who dictates their own self-worth is themselves."
Woodward isn't sure why she was chosen to be the next Miss Virginia Association of Fairs, but she thinks it may have been because she was "100% me, completely myself" and that the energy she exuded is representative of the organization and all of the local fairs around Virginia.
"Fairs are pretty great," she said. "They are a fun time."
She encourages people to get involved in their fairs and for young girls to compete in pageants, to not only gain confidence but also to make friends and have a shot at winning scholarship money.
For Woodward, winning the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs title is the continuation of a streak that includes winning Miss Frederick County Fair and the two pageants that are precursors.
As part of her reign, she will participate in the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival in Winchester and the Frederick County Fair this summer.
