Fairfax County police charged a Front Royal man on Sunday with shooting and injuring a woman in a car with her infant.
Officers in the Mount Vernon Police District responded to the Hybla Valley Shopping Center parking lot, in the 7700 block of Richmond Highway (U.S. 1), at 3:49 p.m. Sunday, for a reported shooting, according to a Fairfax County Police Department media release.
Officers found a woman suffering a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the release. Officers rendered aid until fire and rescue workers arrived. Emergency workers took the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Detectives determined that Montez Damone-Faggins, 29, of Front Royal discharged the firearm inside the vehicle, striking the victim in the upper body, the release states. The victim’s child also was in the car at the time of the shooting but was unharmed and reunited with another family member, the release states.
Police state that another woman, Kayla Thornton, 28 of Woodbridge, also was in the car. All parties know each other and stayed on the scene, the release states. Police found a firearm in the car, according to the release.
Police took Damone-Faggins to Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the police. Damone-Faggins was held without bond. Police arrested Thornton on outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction and granted release on a secured bond, the release states.
The department’s Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim’s Services Division assigned specialists to ensure the victim receives resources and assistance, the release states.
