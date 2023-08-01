CLEAR BROOK — Thirteen-year-old Malise Olah had the grand champion chicken Monday at the Frederick County Fair — and the winning bird was definitely "Silkie."
This is the second year in a row that Malise has raised a top chicken. This year's winner, Aloe, boasts an eye-catching display of soft, fluffy, white plumage indicative of the Silkie breed.
For Malise, who lives on a farm and has an agriculture background, winning again was validating. She raised six chickens to enter at this year's fair. Before the competition, she bathed and fluffed them.
"It's really nice. I worked very hard on these guys," she said. "It just makes me happy that all of my hard work has been rewarded."
She said she might want to work with animals when she is older.
"I just love visiting these guys," she said in the barn where the poultry are exhibited. "They are so funny to look at — I love watching their little heads bobble. I've been here all day."
The fair continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds at 250 Fairground Road off Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11).
For more information, visit frederickcountyfair.com.
