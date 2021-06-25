WINCHESTER — Several faith-based organizations plan to hold a community event Sunday afternoon to give LGBTQ people of faith an opportunity to connect and to discover LGBTQ-affirming churches.
The event, which coincides with LGBTQ pride month, will take place 3 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church at 2077 N. Frederick Pike. St. Paul’s on the Hill Episcopal Church and Shenandoah Valley Metropolitan Community Church also are participating.
The Rev. Mary Bohacek of Shenandoah Valley Metropolitan Community Church said she is excited to gather with other faith organizations to “share something that’s bigger than one church.” She said many religious organizations seem only to accept LGBTQ people “as long as you don’t talk about it” and noted that the churches participating Sunday are not just tolerant but affirming of LGBTQ people.
Bethel Lutheran church music director George Donovan Jr. said the event will include music and a time of fellowship for people. The Rev. Ann Truitt from St. Paul’s on the Hill will give a sermon.
Donovan said the event is to make people more aware that there are churches that welcome and affirm LGBTQ+ individuals.
“For myself, and I think I can actually speak for many LGBTQ people of faith in saying this, it is very difficult when you do have a sense of faith to not know that you are welcome somewhere, to always feel like there is a pink elephant in a room if you were to walk into just any church," Donovan said.
Donovan, who is gay, said he grew up in a religious environment that wasn’t accepting of LGBTQ people and events like this help give LGBTQ people of faith a sense of community.
“I would say the ultimate goal is to let people in our communities know that there are churches that welcome them, that affirm them,” Donovan said. “That there is a difference between a welcoming church that says ‘all are welcome here’ and an affirming church that LGBTQ people of faith have value, have gifts to bring to the world and that there is a place for them in several churches in our community.”
Bethel Lutheran Pastor David said he believes that being inclusive was a big part of Jesus’s ministry.
“This is not being done because we have some kind of agenda,” Young said. “Our only agenda is to live out what we feel Jesus is calling us to be. We feel Jesus calls us to be inclusive, especially to those who have often felt marginalized by the church.”
