Faith Harbaugh was midway through her shift as manager of Chico’s on Valley Avenue Monday afternoon when a couple of old friends came into the women’s clothing store.
She began wondering what was going on when another group of friends came into the store. But when her son, Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV, walked in bearing a bouquet of flowers, she knew something was up.
Sure enough, Mayor Harbaugh, along with friends and local officials, was there to announce that Faith had been named Middletown Citizen of the Year for her work benefiting the town she’s lived in since 1986.
The Town Council voted 6-0 last week to honor Harbaugh, with the mayor not voting but obviously supportive of the award.
Mayor Harbaugh took steps to keep the announcement a surprise, alerting friends by email to gather outside Chico’s at the appointed time. Harbaugh confirmed that the announcement was a surprise, demurely noting that she prefers to work behind the scenes and not take the spotlight.
Jack Rogers, who first met Faith in college at Lord Fairfax (now Laurel Ridge) Community College in Middletown, praised her for her hard work for others. “Faith gives a lot,” Rogers said. “That’s what makes her happy.”
Middletown Town Manager Les Morefield nominated Harbaugh, noting that she “has helped with stuffing all the Easter eggs” at the town’s annual Easter egg hunt. He added that she “has helped with numerous events over the years and has done one of the most difficult jobs of all” — raising Mayor Harbaugh.
Mayor Harbaugh noted his mother has been a charter member of the Middletown Garden Club since it was founded in 2002. He added she was also a longtime volunteer at the former Wayside Theater, “painting various sets and tearing down and setting up for plays.” Her other contributions include tabulating votes for 12 car shows and fertilizing the Middletown Garden Club’s flower pots in town.
“(She) has been a tireless volunteer for Middletown and a strong supporter of our wonderful events,” he said.
Mayor Harbaugh said his mother will be officially recognized at Middletown’s July 4th Festival at Middletown Community Park on July 4 at 6:15 p.m.
