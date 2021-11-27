WINCHESTER — Jeff Beard hopes the redemptive nature, spirituality and structure of religion will reduce recidivism at the regional jail.
Beard, an ordained minister and reentry counselor at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Fort Collier Road, was named the jail’s chaplain last month. His new duties include distributing religious materials and overseeing worship services at the jail.
“The basic thing is just to try to be some help and give people the material they need to help them get into a better place spiritually,” he said. “What’s needed is a change inside (oneself). We can change outside all day long, but once we change inside and get a new direction and stay with that direction, we have a very good chance at recovery, life-wise and substance abuse-wise.”
Worship services have been scrapped since the coronavirus pandemic was declared in March of last year. Despite precautions being taken, there was an outbreak at the jail in December and January, with about 40 inmates and some 40 staff testing positive. But as of this week, just one inmate and no staff have tested positive, according to jail Superintendent Clay A. Corbin. He said staff knew before the inmate was booked that she was infected and she was immediately quarantined.
With the COVID-19 numbers low, Beard hopes to restart services next month. Roughly 200 of the 600 inmates at the jail practice some type of religion. Beard said some take it more seriously than others.
When Beard was hired as a reentry counselor in 2016, he was familiar with being in jail. He’d been incarcerated in his hometown of Buffalo, New York, as well as in Front Royal and Luray for committing drug-related crimes while addicted to crack cocaine. He has been sober since 1991. Since then, Beard’s made it his mission to free others from addiction.
“After I left jail the third time, I was like, ‘Never again.’ I didn’t want my freedom being compromised like that anymore,’” he said. “So, I try to give back and help whoever I can.”
Beard, a 63-year-old husband and father of four, became an ordained minister in 1997. That year, he and his wife Kim Beard started the Isaiah 58 Project. Located at 210 Kern St., it provides food to disadvantaged people. It housed a small amount of homeless people until the pandemic curtailed that aspect.
The jail, which opened in 1991 and houses inmates from Winchester as well as Clarke, Fauquier, and Frederick counties, has been without a regular chaplain for about two years. With COVID numbers low, Corbin asked Beard to take over.
“He immediately agreed,” Corbin said. “There was no hesitation. That’s kind of how he is.”
Since becoming chaplain, Corbin said Beard has consulted with other regional jails about how they provide religious services. He met with a jail chaplain from Prince William County on programming there and is planning to attend training courses in the future.
In Beard’s office, there are dozens of Bibles and Christian books including drug recovery Bibles as well as Korans. The majority of inmates who practice religion are Christian, but he said he attempts to provide materials for any religion an inmate requests.
The First Amendment and federal law includes guarantees of religious freedom for inmates. The guarantees include providing adequate meals and the timing of when they are served for religious holidays like Passover and Ramadan. In addition, Virginia law prohibits “substantially burdening a person’s free exercise of religion.” In response to an inmate complaint, the jail in 2019 changed its meals policy to better accommodate inmates observing Ramadan.
Besides restarting worship services and religious education classes, jail staff are considering creating a dormitory for inmates of all religions. With many inmates jailed due to drug-related crimes, the goal would be to have religious-based drug recovery efforts in the dorm.
Religion behind bars has sometimes positively changed inmates’ lives. Following the biblical tenet of Matthew 25 – “I was in prison and you came to visit me” — many clergy, most of them Christian, volunteer or work in jails and prisons. A 2012 Pew Research Center study found that the nation’s approximately 1,100 state and federal prisons employ about 1,700 chaplains.
Besides conducting worship services, the study found chaplains, imams and rabbis also work to connect inmates with drug treatment, as well as educational and job training programs before and after release. Survey respondents said some inmates use religion as a way to gain benefits and privileges not available to non-practicing inmates, such as kosher food. Concerns were also raised about religious extremism posing security threats. Nonetheless, most respondents said religion plays a role in rehabilitating inmates.
“Nearly three-quarters of the chaplains (73%), for example, say they consider access to religion-related programs in prison to be ‘absolutely critical’ to successful rehabilitation of inmates,” the survey said. “And 78% said say they consider support from religious groups after inmates are released from prison to be absolutely critical to inmates successful rehabilitation and entry into society.”
Given their beliefs, it’s unsurprising that clergy think religion reduces recidivism. But there are non-secular studies that back up the belief. They cite the empathy, hope, self-esteem and structure that religion is designed to create in individuals.
A 2017 study by Bowling Green State University and Rutgers University researchers looked at 962 inmates who were part of the Serious and Violent Reentry Initiative. It concluded strong religious programming during incarceration and after release reduced drug abuse that led to recidivism.
“Tailoring support programs to the religious or spiritual ways individuals make meaning in their lives can improve reentry outcomes,” said the study, which was published by the National Institutes of Health. “Broadly, these findings suggest that reentry programs should aim to integrate the individual ways that someone draws strength and support from religion.”
A 2018 study published in the Journal of Quantitative Criminology by researchers Thomas J. Mowen and Richard Stansfield looked at 1,362 inmates released in Oregon. It found inmates released into communities with plentiful religious services, as well as with good job opportunities and social services, were less likely to re-offend. “Findings show that county-level religious adherence was directly associated with lower recidivism, but individual-level religious involvement was not when assessing recidivism over longer periods of time post-release,” the study said.
Keeping the faith and sobriety
Beard said it took a combination of religion and drug treatment for him to stay sober and not return to jail. He preaches that message to inmates.
“I did God and recovery and it’s been working for me ever since,” he said. “Anything we can do to give them faith and hope, that they can get out and do something different, that’s what we want to be effective in trying to do.”
Until Beard was named chaplain, his interaction with inmates was primarily as a counselor in the Offender Reentry Treatment Program. Begun in 2005, the four-hour, five-day-per-week program includes teaching alcohol and drug counseling, anger management, character development and financial management.
About 65% of inmates graduate from the 120-day program, which is for low-level, non-violent offenders. The program’s recidivism rate for graduates is approximately 25%. In comparison, 68% of state inmates are re-arrested within three years of release, 79% within six years and 84% within nine years, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.
The state inmate statistics include non-violent and violent offenders, meaning they’re more likely to re-offend than Northwestern graduates. Nevertheless, Beard and program organizers feel its low recidivism rate demonstrates the program works.
Because Beard has been in jail and struggled with addiction, Corbin said inmates take him more seriously as a counselor. And while empathizing with inmates, Beard can also see through their excuses for bad behavior and hold them accountable.
“It definitely makes him a more influential teacher having walked that path versus someone who hasn’t,” Corbin said. “And he has that passion for it and instinctively likes to help people. So it all goes hand in hand.”
Beard feels the resumption of religious services is another way to build character to keep inmates from returning to jail. He knows he can’t reach everyone, but some do get the message.
“We just hope they carry it on when they leave. If you’re doing it in here, do it out there and I guarantee your life will get better,” he said. “You don’t have to be perfect. Just have some faith that you can get it right. That’s the main thing.”
