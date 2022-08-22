BERRYVILLE — A grenade discovered over the weekend in Clarke County created a stir before it was determined to be a fake.
Around 2 p.m. Saturday, authorities were called to a home in the 6800 block of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) south of Berryville after a family discovered the device in a shed.
Travis Sumption, chief deputy for the Clarke County Sheriff's Office, didn't have the family's identity when he was reached out of the office Monday afternoon. He said, however, the homeowner apparently had died recently and family members were tidying up the property as part of preparing to settle the estate.
Family members couldn't determine whether the grenade was real, Sumption said.
Along with the sheriff's office, the Enders and Boyce volunteer fire companies responded to the scene.
"We didn't evacuate the area," Sumption said. Rather, the house was simply cordoned off to ensure that nobody walked near the grenade unintentionally, he said.
A bomb technician with the Virginia State Police was summoned to the scene. He determined it was "an inert training device," Sumption continued.
According to information online, inert grenades also are known as "practice grenades." They look real, and they're the same size as real ones, but they can't explode.
It wasn't determined how the device got onto the premises.
The state police technician "took it with him for proper disposal," Sumption said.
Emergency crews spent about two hours at the residence.
Sumption urges anyone who finds an item that appears suspicious not to touch it, but to immediately call 911. Police and fire crews will respond to determine if it poses a danger.
"Even if it turns out not to be dangerous," he said, "we'd rather that you be safe than sorry."
