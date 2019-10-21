WINCHESTER — Frederick County is offering free document shredding from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 during its Fall Shred Fest at the Sunnyside Plaza shopping center.
The county recently purchased the shopping center, located off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) near Va. 37, for future county office space.
Frederick County residents may bring up to three boxes of paper documents for shredding at no cost, according to a county news release. Those taking advantage of the free service will be asked to unload their papers and take their bags and boxes home. It is not necessary to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands. However, spiral notebook wires, three-ring binders and electronics are not permitted.
Iron Mountain Inc. will shred documents in its mobile shredding unit. The shredder truck will be stationed at the corner of Fox Drive and North Frederick Pike in the shopping center parking lot. Cub Scout Pack 3 of Winchester will sell hot dogs and refreshments. Residents are encouraged to bring a gently used stuffed animal for the county’s Once Upon a Child recycling program, which donates stuffed toys to local children in need.
The county encourages community groups and small businesses to participate in Fall Shred Fest. The shredder truck will remain on site until 1 p.m. or until it reaches capacity, whichever comes first.
This is the 12th year the county has held Fall Shred Fest. A similar event is held in the spring. Fall Shred Fest is an opportunity to safely destroy old documents such as bank statements and credit card offers.
Fall Shred Fest will be held rain or shine. No Documents of Destruction certificates will be issued. People with more than three boxes should contact the vendor.
For more information, call 540-665-5643, ext. 1 or visit www.fcrecycles.net.
