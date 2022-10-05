Fall turning on its charm

Shorter days and cooler nights have triggered the changing of leaves into their fall colors. Amanda Whitson of Stephens City is seen here walking past a tree in yellow splendor in the Handley Crossing retail/office center in Winchester on Monday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

