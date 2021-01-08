WINCHESTER — A bell tolled nine times in a final salute to firefighter and West Virginia Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Logan Andrew Young before he took his final ride on a fire engine on Thursday.
The 30-year-old Young, who grew up in Frederick County, was killed during a barn collapse in an arson fire on Dec. 27 in Martingsburg, West Virginia,that remains under investigation. Firefighters and Air Force personnel stood at attention beside Young’s friends and family as bag pipes sounded while pallbearers carried his casket from Victory Church on Middle Road.
They delicately placed it in the Air Force fire engine. In the background, an American flag was draped between the crossed, 100-foot ladders of two fire trucks.
Before the final salute, speakers at Young’s two-hour funeral remembered a loving son and fiancé, a good friend, and a colorful and trusted colleague. A man who lived life large.
“He was a sports nut, shoe aficionado and vast encyclopedia of random facts. He could frustrate you in an argument. He was comfortable in his own skin and with almost anyone he met,” said Staff Sgt. Michael Frye, a member of the 167th Airlift Wing Fire Department and a shift supervisor of Young’s. “He talked smack, played games and lived large.”
Rather than recall his death, Frye said colleagues will remember Young dressed as a dread-locked Santa Claus dispensing gifts at the shift’s Christmas celebration hours before the fire.
“It was Logan at his best: comfortable, happy and truly one of a kind,” Frye said as he struggled to maintain composure. “That night would also reveal Logan at his professional best: dedicated, reliable, hardworking, following orders and wanting to get the job done.”
Before the funeral, a slideshow illustrated Young’s life in pictures. Photos included Young playing basketball for Millbrook High School, where he graduated in 2008, in his Air Force dress blues, hiking with his fiancee London Brown and attending a Pittsburgh Steelers game with Brown and her young daughter Jesslyn Wolf. His obituary said he was a “bonus dad” to Jesslyn. Beside Young’s casket were symbols of his personal and professional life: the number 32 jersey of Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, several boxes of Nike shoes, his Honda CBR motorcycle, his Air Force dress uniform and his firefighter helmet and turnout gear.
Childhood friend Benny Buono said Young’s personality was contagious and he was “never fake for a moment in his life.” He loved to tease, but wasn’t cruel and was “rough around the edges” before enlisting in the Air Force in 2011. Young served two tours of duty including being stationed in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He enlisted in the Air National Guard in 2018 to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming a firefighter.
“Logan was dedicated to the job and I’m so proud of him and I wish I would’ve told him that more, but he knows,” Buono said. “I know he loved London and Jess more than anything.”
Frye said those whose job requires running to fires instead of away from them are often uncomfortable with being called heroes for doing their job. He said how Young died didn’t make him a hero.
“He was a hero for dedicating himself to being better for those around him,” Frye said. “He was a hero for loving his family deeply. For helping to raise a wonderful little girl and to understand commitment to something bigger than yourself. To understand giving yourself completely to what you believe in and for standing beside his brothers without flinching. Giving everything he could possibly give.”
Buono asked the approximately 250 people at the funeral to rely on God to cope with Young’s death and to find inspiration in how Young lived.
“I know none of this makes sense. I know we’re lost and I know we’re broken, but Logan will forever be with us and God will comfort,” he said. “We can honor him and make sure to live our life, every day, forever Young. Go, Steelers.”
The ceremony also included a poem by Brown read by Air Force chaplain the Rev. Ronald Faith.
“We’ll make it through his Logan, I know we’ll be O.K.,” Brown wrote. “Please guide me through this life my love. Until I see you again one day.”
