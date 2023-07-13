A firefighter’s uniform surrounded by flower bouquets was at the center of the stage in the Luray High School auditorium on Thursday afternoon during a moving memorial service for fallen Frederick County Fire and Rescue recruit Ian T. Strickler.
Strickler, 35, of Luray, suffered a medical event on July 5 during training and later died at Winchester Medical Center, according to fire officials.
He was a member of the county’s Recruit Class #14, which began training on July 3. His passing is being treated as a line-of-duty death with all the associated honors and recognitions.
A steady stream of people spoke of Strickler as someone who was kind, charismatic and could always be counted on in a time of crisis or need.
“Ian had a way of pulling in those around him as he walked through life,” said Bobby Brown, Strickler’s former roommate and fraternity brother. “One thing I will never forget is how welcoming he was to everyone he met.”
“We would call each other to sing a Creed lyric just to make the other laugh. You are the first person I ever met who blurred the lines between friendship and family,” said another college friend. “More than once you intervened on behalf of strangers when you saw abuse taking place, inserting yourself into difficult situations to protect someone you saw being wronged. Putting yourself before others is the true measure of a man — and you measure up, Ian.”
Fire department honors at the service included the tolling of a bell, a sound that carries particular resonance for firefighters, as it can symbolize a devotion to duty as well as the passing of a comrade.
Born in Ranson, West Virginia, Strickler graduated from Luray High School in 2005 and in 2011 from James Madison University, where he participated in the James Madison University Marching Royal Dukes, according to his obituary.
He was a “huge sports fan” who played high school baseball and in softball leagues while living in Massachusetts, where he worked for seven years as a special state police officer at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Strickler was “passionate about safety,” his obituary noted.
“It was easy to see how genuinely excited he was about service. There is nothing more humbling than to stand with someone who knows their purpose is to family and service to their community. As his friends have said, that was Ian. He had a servant’s heart,” Frederick County Fire and Rescue Chief Steven Majchrzak said.
Dressed in blue uniforms, Frederick County Fire and Rescue Recruit Class 14 members recalled Strickler as the one who brought the group together through his infectious personality. He was dubbed “Boston” by the other recruits.
“Boston radiated teamwork, determination, perseverance and brotherhood,” said fellow recruit Alexis Douglas.
Strickler also loved music and was a musician himself, it was noted at the service, which opened with a recording of a piece of Russian choral music played by the JMU Marching Dukes.
“I can think of no piece of music that better exemplifies the life of Ian Strickler, someone we all know could be big and loud and who had lots of fun, but who also gathered his life with purpose and intentionality to create something that was beautiful,” said Alex Zuber, a pastor at a Lutheran church in Harrisonburg who knew Strickler from JMU’s marching band.
“Noisy soloist, beloved husband, caring son, loyal friend, steadfast brother who is teaching us daily to live our life without a mic (microphone),” he added.
Strickler’s survivors include his wife, Stephanie Fiandaca-Strickler, who he met in Massachusetts and married on June 4, 2022, as well as his parents, Alice and David Strickler, and his sister, Samantha Strickler, all of Luray.
