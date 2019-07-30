WINCHESTER — Family Day returns to Frederick Douglass Park this weekend following a big off-season transition.
Tina and Rodney Culbreath of Stephens City are now chairing the event that had been overseen by Vivian and Terry Walker of Winchester for the past seven years.
“I feel like it’s time for me to take a back seat and allow other people who are as devoted to the community as I am to maybe provide things that I couldn’t provide,” Vivian Walker said. “Also, for health reasons, I’m unable to do as much as I would like.”
Vivian Walker said she suffered a stroke in 2017, which has forced her to step back a bit from her volunteer work with Family Day. She continues to serve on the annual event’s planning committee.
“I’ll provide 110% support to Tina and Rodney,” Vivian Walker said. “They are very invested in the community.”
“What Vivian and Terry have done is beyond amazing,” Rodney Culbreath said. “They had a vision of ... connecting people in the community. I am glad we are part of this amazing history.”
Family Day began 47 years ago as a backyard get-together for the predominantly African American residents of Winchester’s North End.
Over the years, the North End became more diverse and so has Family Day. The event’s planning committee now includes Asian and Latino representatives, and the annual gathering moved to Frederick Douglass Park at 598 N. Kent St. so there would be enough room to invite the entire community, not just neighborhood residents.
“It really is an awesome, awesome event,” Vivian Walker said.
Tina and Rodney Culbreath are the founders of I’m Just Me Movement, a Winchester-based nonprofit that helps at-risk youth throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley. They also have full-time jobs, and Tina Culbreath recently announced her candidacy for Stephens City’s Town Council.
“It’s a lot to do but we’re up for the — I don’t want to say challenge — we’re up for the task of continuing the tradition of Family Day,” Tina Culbreath said.
This year’s event will be held on Sunday, with additional activities planned in the two days leading up to it. A free community pool party will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the outdoor pool in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 E. Cork St., and a free gospel concert is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Frederick Douglass Park.
Family Day 2019 will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in Frederick Douglass Park. DJ Hopha will play music throughout the day, and a free lunch for kids age 12 and under will be served from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The event will also include a resource fair with information from a variety of local nonprofit organizations, bingo games, a book bag giveaway, activities organized by the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, kickball and basketball tournaments, local artists and a variety of food and drinks for purchase.
Additionally, organizers are bringing in some special bonus attractions, including bounce houses, pony rides, a Whirly Whirl carnival ride and an evening concert by the band Blended Groove.
“In the past, we’ve had a lot of community members, especially the younger generation, say, ‘Family Day is always the same,’” Vivian Walker said. “This year, we’ve stepped it up a lot. We’ll have something for everyone.”
For more information, visit the Family Day 2019 page on facebook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.