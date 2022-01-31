CLEAR BROOK — No one was hurt, but two adults and a child were displaced by a kitchen fire in their home in the 200 block of Waverly Road in Frederick County, which broke out around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.
A family member called 911 and the family was outside the home when firefighters arrived at 7:25 p.m., according to county Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak. Firefighters advanced through the front door of the two-floor home and extinguished the fire at 7:29 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Information on the year the home was built was unavailable Monday, but Majchrzak said it has old, balloon-framed construction. The design allows fires to spread rapidly upward inside walls.
“The quick response and aggressive fire attack confined the fire to the room of origin and limited the spread,” Majchrzak said in an email.
