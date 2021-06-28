WINCHESTER — Eight people were displaced by a Saturday mobile home fire in the 100 block of Cluseret Court that fire officials said began on a barbecue grill.
The fire was reported at 11:56 p.m., and flames had spread from the back deck to the home by the time the first firefighters arrived at 12:04 a.m., according to a news release. The home is in the Regency Lakes community off Regency Lakes Drive in Frederick County. The fire was controlled around 12:25 a.m., and firefighters remained on the scene overhauling the structure until 3:23 a.m. The only injury reported was a resident who was treated at the scene for a small burn to her hand.
Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak wrote in a Monday email that charcoal embers ignited charcoal briquettes stored beneath the grill on the wooden deck. He said charcoal grills or other open-flame devices shouldn’t be operated on wooden balconies, decks or porches or within 10 feet of any combustible structure.
“We annually see a number of fires start outside the home from heating or cooking sources on or near combustible material — like wooden decks or balconies,” Majchrzak said. “Those fires can quickly extend into the structure, especially through the soffits (interiors or exteriors) of the house and into the attic.”
The fire caused about $90,000 in damages. A GoFundMe has been established online to raise money for Michael and Heather Hottle, who lived in the home with their children and in-laws.
