WINCHESTER — A new Family Dollar discount store is set to occupy the former home of a Walgreens pharmacy at 326 Amherst St.
A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Winchester community, and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our new store,” Jim Van Slyke, spokesman for the Chesapeake-based Family Dollar retail chain, said in a media release. “The store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
This will be the third Family Dollar store operating in Winchester. The retail chain is a subsidiary of Dollar Tree, another discount chain that also operates three locations in the city.
The new Family Dollar is one of the biggest in the area. It occupies a 13,680-square-foot building constructed by Walgreen Co. of Illinois in 2010. The property, assessed by the city as being worth $1.76 million, has been vacant since the Walgreens pharmacy that originally occupied the site closed in June 2014.
Last year, employees at the Dollar General discount store on the Loudoun Street Mall were told their corporate parent was considering a move to the vacant Walgreens building. The move never occurred, though, and the downtown Dollar General closed last November. The building it formerly occupied at 139 N. Loudoun St. was auctioned last week for $599,000.
According to the media release, the new Family Dollar on Amherst Street will feature a broad assortment of household and family necessities, as well as an expanded selection of grocery, beauty and seasonal items. Additionally, it will include a range of $1 items typically sold in Dollar Tree stores.
The store will be open seven days a week and plans to employ up to 10 people, the release states. Anyone interested in working there can apply at FamilyDollar.com/careers or in person at the Amherst Street location.
Family Dollar operates approximately 8,000 stores in 46 states. For more information, visit FamilyDollar.com.
