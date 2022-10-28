ELKTON — Gordon Delbert Wood has lived his whole life in one long strip of ragged land in the midst of mountains formed over the last billion years from lava flows, then sediments from a great ocean.
A name fit for a medieval kingdom, Beldor is a remote mountain “neighborhood” of sorts – called a “holler” — near Elkton that’s bordered by Shenandoah National Park.
Early in his own chapter in the geologic timescale, Delbert Wood, now in his mid-90s, visited his grandfather Joe Wood’s small farm here as a young child, went to school in the tiny schoolhouse that’s perched on the edge of Beldor Road and now lives on another family farm — all within about 1 mile.
It’s also where he “plans to be planted,” Wood said.
“[Delbert] is the mayor of Beldor. There’s no disputing it,” said John Wood, a cousin of Delbert who lives in the area.
Today, the entire holler is encircled by the Shenandoah National Park. A twist of fate, Joe Wood’s farm might’ve disappeared many years earlier with the creation of the park in the 1920s and '30s, when hundreds of families either sold their land to the state government for the park or had it seized by eminent domain.
However, according to members of the Wood family, the state “ran out of money” and ended up not buying Joe Wood’s farm, but only a small portion of the property’s edge. The entire farm had already been appraised, and Joe Wood was given an offer of between $500 and $1,500 for the property, which is near the Swift Run Gap entrance to the park.
The house was eventually sold to another family. The main building burned in 1958, and the outbuildings deteriorated. The farm that once stood became just a memory to Delbert Wood and two of his siblings.
Though they weren’t materially wealthy by any means, Delbert Wood said he’s proud of his family’s history in the mountains, living off of the land. Though the government made “mountain people” out to be poor and unhealthy, Delbert Wood said his grandparents always had plenty and worked their land.
At the beginning of this year, he set out to have a detailed, historically accurate painting made of the Joe Wood Farm, which no longer exists, as it would have looked circa 1941 to 1958, so people who come after him can see what the farm looked like. The project is based on drawings and his own memory along with those of two of his siblings.
On his grandfather’s farm, Delbert Wood can remember the aroma of “whole grain” coffee being hand-ground by his grandmother and cooked on the stove in a percolator and the cold prick of air when he went to get a spare battery — the size of a brick — to put in the radio, around 1941.
“I can remember that so well,” Delbert Wood said.
Delbert Wood commissioned Elkton artist James “Jim” Frakes to make the painting in January. It started with a photo of the overgrown land where the farm once sat ¯ the parcel returned to the family in more recent years — and a drawing John Wood made based on Delbert Wood’s memories.
“I sat at the table with him for, uh, a long time with his brother and his sister,” John Wood said.
Frakes began working on the 30-inch-by-40-inch acrylic painting, titled “Joe Wood Homeplace,” which depicts the farm, garden, orchard and outbuildings in the summertime — a vibrant, green landscape with earthen paths and simple, unpainted buildings.
“This [place] is heaven,” Frakes said. “When you’re driving through here and it’s the harvest, it’s almost like a dream. It’s hard to keep my mind on the road, and it always is.”
Frakes said the painting — which was completed in mid-October but has not yet been unveiled — underwent around 50 revisions to be as true to Delbert Wood and his family’s memory as possible. Adjustments were made for features on the buildings, and Frakes said he even had to “move a mountain.”
“It took me five minutes to move the mountain,” Frakes said. “The more I would paint, the more Delbert would remember.”
The pastoral landscape, which depicts the quaint settlement with its green and brown hues, is complete and framed in simple wood. It will be unveiled during a ceremony on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Mary Hively Community Center on Downy Knolls Drive, behind Ciro’s Italian Eatery, in Elkton. Those interested in the history of the family are invited to attend, the Woods said.
“It’s the history of it. My family, it’s where my grandfather lived,” Delbert Wood said. “The heritage, you want to remember that. It wasn’t wealthy people, just good people.”
