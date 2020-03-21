INWOOD, W.Va. — Rosalee Valdivia is one month shy of her second birthday. She knows she has a father, but since she has no memory of him, she calls most adult men “dada.”
Five-year-old Enrique Valdivia misses his dad so much that he tried to run away to Mexico to be with him again.
Seven-year-old Miguel Valdivia Jr. used to earn straight A’s in school, but his grades plummeted to D’s and F’s after his dad was ordered out of the United States more than a year ago.
Britney Valdivia is a 26-year-old mother of three who has had to rely on government benefits ever since her husband — the family’s primary breadwinner — returned to Mexico more than a year ago.
Beth Nowak is a 68-year-old farmer who sells her homegrown produce at the Freight Station Farmers Market in Winchester. She used to set up shop there three days a week, but had to reduce that number to two due to cutbacks she was forced to make after her top employee was deported.
These five American citizens are bound together by 33-year-old Miguel Angel Valdivia-Vera, an illegal immigrant who was just 15 when he and his father walked from Veracruz, Mexico, to find a better life in the United States. His dad returned home a short time later, leaving the teenager to fend for himself.
Like many illegal immigrants, Valdivia-Vera obtained a forged green card so he could find a job. In 2007, he showed that card to Nowak at her Mayfair Farm in Bunker Hill, West Virginia. Nowak, thinking it was legit, hired him at a rate of $12 an hour plus an annual bonus of $1,500.
Three years later, Nowak learned that Valdivia-Vera was in the country illegally, but her opinion of him didn’t change. He was the best worker she ever had at Mayfair Farm, so she and her husband, Gene, agreed to help him become a legal U.S. citizen.
Around this same time, Valdivia-Vera fathered a child with a woman in Martinsburg, West Virginia. He continued to provide financial support to the now 10-year-old boy after the relationship with his girlfriend ended.
He then met his future bride, a native of Hedgesville, West Virginia. Britney Valdivia and her husband had three children together — Miguel Jr., Enrique and Rosalee — and moved into a rent-free home on Nowak’s Mayfair Farm.
In 2014, Valdivia-Vera started the process of getting a green card so he could legally remain in the United States. He has paid more than $15,000 in filing and legal fees over the past six years, but no green card was ever issued.
On Dec. 22, 2016, Valdivia-Vera’s quest for citizenship hit a massive roadblock when he was charged with driving under the influence in Berkeley County, West Virginia. The court system fined him $100 and considered the matter closed, but someone who had knowledge of the incident notified U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) about his status as an illegal immigrant.
In February 2017, ICE agents showed up at Valdivia-Vera’s home on Mayfair Farm. However, since Nowak owns the house and does not charge rent, the agents were turned away because they could not enter the property without her permission or a search warrant.
On the advice of an immigration attorney, Valdivia-Vera then turned himself in to federal agents in York, Pa., on April 12, 2017. He wound up being detained in the York County Prison for 30 days.
After his release, Valdivia-Vera returned to work at Mayfair Farm. In September 2017, he was granted a Provisional Unlawful Presence Waiver, which allowed him to stay in the United States on the condition that he return to Mexico by Jan. 10, 2019, to apply for a visa that would allow him to legally return to the United States.
After waiting in Mexico for four months, Valdivia-Vera’s visa application was denied on May 9. Even though he had satisfied all the requirements for a visa — a steady job with a satisfactory income, a permanent place to live, an American spouse who served as his sponsor — U.S. State Department officials deemed him a “public charge” who would become a financial drain on the United States.
That left Valdivia-Vera stranded in Mexico, living with his parents and picking limes for $60 a week. He still gets to see his wife and children via video chats, but he hasn’t been with them physically for more than a year.
Since he no longer earns enough money to support his family, Britney Valdivia signed up for food stamps.
Valdivia-Vera’s absence impacted the Nowaks, too. The couple had to scale back operations on their 50-acre Mayfair Farm because their top worker is no longer there to help.
Nowak said she has been unable to find any U.S. citizens willing to provide quality farm work for $12 an hour. Valdivia-Vera, she said, was dependable, loyal and hard-working, and frequently went above and beyond to help Nowak and her 69-year-old husband. For example, Nowak recalled a Mother’s Day when Valdivia-Vera had the day off, but still insisted on helping her harvest asparagus.
“We finished in half an hour,” she said. “It would have taken me an hour and a half.”
Nowak refuses to pay her workers under the table, so each paycheck she issues has deductions for taxes, Social Security and Medicare.
“The government is using withholdings from illegal immigrants to subsidize the Social Security system,” Nowak said bluntly.
Valdivia-Vera is now trying to get a waiver from the U.S. government that would allow him to return home to West Virginia. If he fails, he will not be allowed to legally enter the United States again until 2029.
Britney Valdivia said the situation has emotionally scarred their three children.
“They have the fear that they’re going to be sent back to Mexico because their father is Mexican,” she said.
The couple has agreed to stay optimistic, and they won’t discuss what will happen if Miguel Valdivia-Vera cannot return to the United States.
“It’s going to be what’s best for the kids, not ourselves,” Britney Valdivia said. “I truly do love Miguel. We both have the want to make it work.”
For now, she’s not willing to consider moving to Mexico to be with her husband. Drug cartels have made the country too dangerous for young children, she said, and she and her husband would have difficulty earning enough money to support the family.
Additionally, she said, Miguel Jr. has significant health problems, and the quality of medical care in the United States far surpasses what is available in Mexico.
That leaves Britney Valdivia alone to raise three children. If Valdivia-Vera is forced to stay in Mexico until 2029, he won’t see his kids again until Miguel Jr. is 16, Enrique is 14 and Rosalee is 11.
“I think it’s unfair,” Britney Valdivia said. “At the end of the day, it’s the kids that have to face the trauma.”
Nowak, who has already spent thousands of dollars assisting Valdivia-Vera in his battle with the U.S. government, said Mayfair Farm cannot generate as much revenue without her top worker, so she doesn’t know how much more financial assistance she’ll be able to extend to the man she has come to regard as a son.
“Gene’s grandparents came from Germany. My grandmother came from Norway,” Nowak said. “I do not understand at all how letting in immigrants who are willing to work is going to damage this country.”
I truly admire people who work hard and try to make a better life for their family, IF IT IS DONE LEGALLY.
