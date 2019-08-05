WINCHESTER — As the Blended Groove Band played “Summertime,” dozens of children and young men played basketball while hundreds more people socialized and ate on Sunday at Frederick Douglass Park.
It was a typical Family Day, with youth and adult basketball, games and playscapes for children, plus soul food served in booths by local restaurants. What began as a family gathering in 1972 in Winchester’s North End has evolved into an annual get-together that typically draws 600 to 800 people during the seven-hour event. The event was started by the Brisco family as a way to bring neighbors together.
“It’s always been good to bring people together,” said Willa Banks whose brother, John Brisco, helped organize the first Family Day. “It’s like a big cookout.”
As the event’s popularity has grown, it has evolved. An 11-member committee begins planning the event in December, according to this year’s organizers, Rodney and Tina Culbreath. The event costs about $8,000 to host, with local individuals and organizations contributing money and supplies.
Family Day has a new emphasis on cultural diversity, with different ethnic foods served as the composition of the predominantly black neighborhood has changed. There also is a focus on health, with Valley Health System, the hospital chain that owns Winchester Medical Center, staffing a booth to promote healthy living. Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Winchester Police Department also serve a free lunch to youths.
“They’re making that direct connection,” Vivian Walker, a former event chairwoman, said of police. “It kind of breaks down those fear barriers, which is really great.”
Many participants who brought their children to this year’s Family Day attended the event with their own parents when they were kids. Freda Roberson, 43, came with her 25-year-old daughter and her 3-year-old nephew. Roberson, executive director of Fremont School Nursery in Winchester, said the positivity of the event brings her back every year.
“It’s uplifting and it’s all about family, which is so important to me,” she said. “It’s good to be out here in a positive environment with good people having a great time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.