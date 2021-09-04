WINCHESTER — Larry and Sonya Tolley were well known in Winchester for their philanthropy, and now their children have picked up the mantle.
Son Ben Tolley and daughter Kate Rizzo recently made a $50,000 donation to Fremont Street Nursery that spared the nonprofit’s executive director from having to lay off staff due to funding shortfalls.
Sonya Tolley, who died in 2001, was an avid supporter of community programs that uplifted youth. She was a board member at Fremont Street Nursery, which provides daycare services for children from low-income families, and ran Winchester’s Head Start program, an early education initiative that prepares underprivileged kids for school.
Larry Tolley was equally generous with his time and money. When he died last year due to COVID-19, Ben Tolley and his sister realized it was up to them to continue their parents’ philanthropy, and the first organization they thought of was Fremont Street Nursery at 533 Fremont St. in Winchester.
During a visit to the nursery on Friday, Ben Tolley said his mom “felt strongly about this place and the impact it has had on the community over the years. We’ve seen generations of kids grow up and this place made a big difference in their lives.”
Fremont Street Nursery Executive Director Freda Roberson gushed over the enduring generosity of the Tolley family, noting that Ben Tolley has even brought the staff of his dental practice, Tolley Dental at 136 Linden Drive in Winchester, to the nursery to help spruce up the campus, give free dental exams to the children and donate turkeys to their families at Thanksgiving.
“His parents were philanthropists who actually took the time to come to organizations like ours and care about children who were less fortunate,” Roberson said. “What I think is amazing is that they instilled that in their children.”
Shortly after Larry Tolley’s death on Dec. 16, his children gave the $50,000 donation to Fremont Street Nursery.
“Ben and I, as the remaining Tolley family, really wanted to do something to honor our parents,” Rizzo said. “We had a really charmed life growing up in this awesome community and our parents made it known that great communities don’t happen by accident. It’s because people who care pitch in, do their part and take care of their neighbors.”
Roberson said the $50,000 donation couldn’t have come at a better time.
“Last year was a tough year,” she said, noting that COVID-19 forced the nursery to close for eight weeks, then reduce its 84-student capacity by half due to social-distancing requirements. “I had the burden of wondering, ‘Are we going to have to cut staff? Are we going to be able to pay the bills?’ And then I get a call from this man.”
The $50,000 gift from Ben Tolley and Kate Rizzo was a lifeline that allowed Fremont Street Nursery to continue serving children whose families would not otherwise be able to afford child care, Roberson said.
The contribution was so significant that Roberson commissioned a plaque that now hangs inside the front entrance to Fremont Street Nursery. It reads: “Dr. Larry and Sonya Tolley always believed in Fremont Street Nursery, and the Tolley family will always be aligned with their efforts that continually and exponentially benefit the youth of the Winchester community.”
“We’re just getting started,” Ben Tolley said on Friday. “We’re going to amp it up every year.”
To learn more about Fremont Street Nursery, visit facebook.com/FremontStreetNursery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.