Joseph Shane Stephens’ family is calling on local officials to push for safety improvements at the Frederick County intersection where the 24-year-old was killed last month in a car crash while on his way home from work.
Stephens’ vehicle was struck by a driver who reportedly ran a red light on westbound Berryville Pike (Va. 7) at its intersection with Woods Mill Road. Stephens was less than a mile from his family’s home in The Overlook when the T-bone crash occurred at 9:47 p.m. on July 20.
“For us, there’s nothing that’s going to make us feel better. There’s nothing that’s going to replace what we lost. I don’t want anyone else to have to do this,” Stephens’ father, Luke Stephens, said at a county Transportation Committee meeting on Monday, flanked by family members and neighbors. “The best way I can honor my son is to help and make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”
The driver who hit Stephens, Frances A. Rotondo, 42, of Brooklyn, New York, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving by speed.
On the night of the crash, Stephens was on his way home from work at Red Lobster in Winchester. He had taken the Woods Mill Road exit off eastbound Berryville Pike, which goes up a short hill to a traffic light where Woods Mill and westbound Berryville Pike intersect. He had the green light and was crossing Berryville Pike to enter his neighborhood when his 2015 Honda Accord was hit on the passenger side by a westbound 2008 Toyota Corolla driven by Rotondo, according to information from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Stephens, who was unresponsive, was taken to Winchester Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Rotondo was detained at the scene.
Transportation Committee members indicated they are advocating for physical improvements at the intersection to make it safer.
But whether any changes are made will be up to the Virginia Department of Transportation, which is responsible for building, maintaining and operating the state’s roads, bridges and tunnels.
VDOT is currently conducting a speed study and looking at possible safety improvements at the intersection, Ed Carter, resident administrator at VDOT’s regional office in Edinburg, said during the meeting.
Potential safety measures being considered include: lowering the speed limit in the area, an additional signal head, additional pavement markings to ensure motorists are in the correct lane and adding a “pork chop.” A “pork chop” consists of triangular raised islands placed between a right-turn slip lane and through-travel lanes to keep motorists in the correct lane.
Carter said it would take 30 to 60 days for VDOT to perform a speed study. The current speed limit at the intersection is 55 miles per hour, but, between Woods Mill Road and Greenwood Road along Berryville Pike, it drops to 45 miles per hour.
VDOT could potentially extend the 45 mph zone to include the Woods Mill Road/Berryville Pike intersection.
“On Route 7, people drive like it’s a NASCAR race every single day,” Stephens said at Monday’s meeting.
“It’s not only Route 7. It’s every road we have. It’s gotten considerably worse since the pandemic,” Carter said.
Since 2015, VDOT’s online dashboard shows that seven fatal accidents have taken place east of Winchester on Berryville Pike in Frederick County.
“A lot of people don’t realize they are coming into an urban area,” neighbor Sunday Coté told officials about the stretch of road where the fatal crash occurred. She thinks flashing lights coming into Winchester on Berryville Pike would alert drivers not from the area that they are entering a more populated area.
“Is there a way to put flashing lights further out to warn that the speed limit is going down?” she asked. “Because that’s what I think happens to a lot of people is they are going over 55 and they just come on this light. And if they go through it, they think they are on an open roadway.”
Transportation Committee member Kevin Kenney told the Stephens family, “If there is anything I will push on, we’ll get some action on this. We’ve had seven or eight accidents out there, and your loss of life is too great to ignore.”
“We came to get something done at that intersection,” Stephens told The Winchester Star on Monday. He previously said in a phone interview that he’s “ready to go to war” to make the intersection where his son died safer.
So far this year, there have been seven traffic fatalities in Frederick County, according to VDOT. In 2022, there were 12.
