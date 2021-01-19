WINCHESTER — A $100,000 settlement has been offered to the family of Alonza Wilds Sr., one of two passengers killed in a crash in Frederick County on April 30.
The money is from Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. on behalf of driver Tony Allen Heishman, who has been charged with reckless driving and is expected to face additional charges, according to authorities. Heishman admitted to using drugs before the crash on Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) near Tulane Drive about 3:30 a.m, police said. Heishman was westbound in a 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix on Millwood Pike when he reportedly attempted an illegal left turn and crossed the double yellow line.
The Pontiac was struck on the passenger side by an eastbound 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 driven by Jacob J. Showalter, who wasn’t seriously injured, according to police. Besides Wilds, the crash killed 32-year-old passenger Krista Lynn Baldivia.
The offer was filed in Frederick County Circuit Court on Friday on behalf of Nationwide, Heishman and Pontiac owner Barbara Allen Putnam. If approved, the money would go to the daughter of the 65-year-old Wilds and his two sons. Attorney Mimi Ghassemi, who represents Nationwide, wrote in the offer that the proposed payment “is not to be construed” as an admission of liability by Nationwide, Heishman or Putnam for the crash.
Police said witnesses told them Heishman was driving erratically before the crash. Because he was injured and hospitalized, a blood test was done to determine his blood alcohol content at the time of the crash. Results of blood tests often take months due to backlogs at state Department of Forensics labs.
