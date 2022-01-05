WINCHESTER — The family of a homeless man who died after being run over by a truck under which he was sleeping is suing the driver and trucking company for $100,000.
In a lawsuit filed in Winchester Circuit Court on Tuesday, an attorney for the family of Michael Kenneth Martin said trucking industry standards require tractor-trailer truckers to look under their vehicles before driving. It also said trucker Raymundo Quintanilla Romero didn’t have permission to park the 2016 Freightliner in the Apple Valley Square Shopping Center at 820 Berryville Ave.
Martin, 56, was run over and killed in the rear parking lot of the center by the Boost Mobile phone store around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2020. Martin, who was an alcoholic and intellectually disabled, had sought shelter under the vehicle and fell asleep under it.
The suit was written by Leesburg-based attorney Peter A. Pentony on behalf of Christopher J. Martin, Michael Martin’s brother. Besides Quintanilla Romero, it names Alabama-based P&S Transportation and Tennessee-based Purdy Brothers Trucking, the companies Quintanilla Romero was driving for.
The suit refers to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration pre-trip inspection regulations. The regulations say drivers of tractor-trailers weighing 10,001 pounds or more, including the loads they’re carrying, must perform a series of checks before driving. The inspection includes checking for leaks or fluid on the ground and checking all of the vehicle’s tires, according to online administration regulations.
“Quintanilla Romero failed to properly and completely perform an industry-standard pre-trip inspection prior to attempting to move defendant Purdy Brothers Trucking’s 2016 Freightliner,” Pentony wrote. “Quintanilla Romero had the last clear chance to avoid harming Michael Martin.”
Quintanilla Romero told police he inspected the outside of the 20-foot cab and 53-foot tractor-trailer, which were located near box trucks and a dumpster. He said he was required to file a pre-inspection report on an onboard computer before driving. He said the inspection included walking along the passenger side of the vehicle.
“However, I did not look underneath the trailer. I did not check the driver’s side of the semi-truck and trailer because it was parked too close to the other vehicles,” he told Detective Jason C. Hardt in the police report on the death. “The semi-truck and trailer were parked about 1 to 1½ feet apart which was very narrow to try and walk between to check. The cab of the semi-truck was just past the rear of the other vehicles so I could easily get in and out of the semi-truck.”
Quintanilla Romero said he intended to drive a short distance and complete the inspection where he had more room. When he pulled out, he heard a bump, which police later determined to be Martin being run over by the rear wheels of the truck and dragged about 15 feet.
“My initial thought when I heard the bump was that I ran over a rock because the bump did not feel that big. When I looked back in the mirror of the truck, I saw the person laying in the parking lot,” Quintanilla Romero said. “I stopped and got out of the semi-truck and saw the person laying on the ground. I then drove back around to the back of the building and parked to check on the person.”
Police said Martin smelled of alcohol and there were multiple beer cans around his body. The truck ran over the lower part of his body. He was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center before dying. On March 26, 2020, then-Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney Marc H. Abrams ruled the death accidental after consulting with Hardt.
Pentony said in an interview that if a settlement isn’t reached, the case could take a year before going to trial. He wouldn’t comment on why the lawsuit seeks $100,000. Wrongful death lawsuits typically seek far higher amounts.
Martin grew up in Bethesda, Maryland. Christopher Martin obtained legal custody of him in 1995. Martin wouldn’t comment on Tuesday, but he previously described his brother as a kind and generous person who was a landscaper before becoming homeless.
Martin had been in at least 10 alcohol and mental health treatment programs, but his desire to drink always caused him to leave the programs, according Christopher Martin. By the time Martin moved to Winchester in 2017, his brother said his condition had deteriorated and he only heard about him when he was arrested for public intoxication.
The Rev. Brandan Thomas, Winchester Rescue Mission executive director, had been trying to help Martin shortly before his death. Thomas previously said he’d been trying to arrange a treatment plan for Martin, but he was released from jail earlier than expected.
Thomas said after Martin’s death that it was a tragic example of the lack of mental health treatment in America. A 2015 study by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found that about 45% of homeless people, about 250,000 at the time, were mentally ill and 25% had serious mental illness. A 2020 homeless count identified 124 homeless people in Frederick County and Winchester, up from 71 in 2015.
