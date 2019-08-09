Clowser Family Reunion
The Clowser Family Reunion will be held Sunday in Jim Barnett Park at the Exchange Shelter starting at 1 p.m. Please bring a covered dish and come visit with the family.
Cather Family Reunion
The 62nd Cather Family Reunion will be held Aug. 18 at the Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue event center, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane. Doors open at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m., followed by a short meeting. Guests are asked to bring a meat, vegetable or salad, dessert, and drink. Contact Linda Cather, president, at 540-539-3307.
Gardner-Clark-Fletcher reunion
Annual Gardner-Clark-Fletcher Reunion will be held on Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. at Redland United Methodist Church shelter, 522 North, Cross Junction. Please bring a covered dish/dessert and family pictures to share. Call Patty Fletcher 540-888-3369 or Kay Anderson 540-327-6658 for questions or directions.
Himelright family reunion
Himelright Reunion will be held from noon to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Woodbine Market, 5199 John Marshall Highway in Strasburg. Please bring a covered dish and drinks to share with everyone. All paper products will be supplied.
Boone family reunion
The Boone Family Reunion will be held Aug. 18 at the Winchester Frederick County Conservation Club. Doors opens at 11 a.m. and lunch will start at 1 p.m. Bring enough food to share with others. We will play Bingo games. Directions to the club: Take U.S. 522 North, turn right on Route 600, go one-half mile then turn left across bridge. Call 540-662-1116 or 540-550-2665 for more information.
Dick Family Reunion
The Dick Family Reunion will be held Aug. 18 at the South Morgan Fire Hall with lunch at 1 p.m. All Dick family and friends are invited. Please bring a dish to share. There will be music and games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.