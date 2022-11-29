Hikma Surur misses everything about her brother.
The 28-year-old from Arlington was funny, easygoing and had a “generous heart,” Hikma Surur said of Arefat Bekri Surur.
“We just want to know where he is,” Hikma Surur said.
Hikma Surur and her family last had contact with Arefat Bekri Surur on July 30.
Authorities found Arefat’s car, a 2016 silver Toyota with a Virginia registration UZS-6307, on the side of Old Valley Pike in Mount Jackson, Hikma said.
Police in Shenandoah County notified the Arlington County Police Department, Hikma said, but when officers returned, Arefat’s car was gone.
On Aug. 16, his vehicle was found again in the Elizabeth Furnace Park in Edinburg.
“The missing persons investigation remains open and this time, there has been no evidence to indicate foul play,” the Arlington County Police Department said in a statement.
Police said Arefat was last seen in the 1400 block of 28th Street South in Arlington, and it was believed he was headed toward West Virginia.
The Arlington County Police Department asks those with information to contact detective Rosa Ortiz at 703-228-7402 or rortiz@arlingtonva.us. Information can also be provided through the tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us, or anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
