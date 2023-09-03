WINCHESTER — The second Sunset at the Kernstown Battlefield program, titled "The Life, Death and Legacy of Col. James A. Mulligan, USA," will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 on the battlegrounds at 610 Battle Park Drive in Winchester.
The free program presented by the nonprofit Kernstown Battlefield Association will offer details about the life of Mulligan, an Irish military leader, devout Catholic and dedicated family man from Chicago who fought for the Union during the American Civil War.
Mulligan and his troops were involved in several battles during the war, culminating with the Second Battle of Kernstown on July 24, 1864. As Mulligan stood in the saddle of his horse that day to rally Union forces in what would ultimately be a failed bid to defeat the Confederate Army, he was shot and seriously wounded.
The colonel's men attempted to carry Mulligan from the battlefield but could not due to intense gunfire from the Confederates. That compelled Mulligan to issue an order to his troops: "Lay me down and save the flag." With great reluctance, his men obliged.
A short time later, the badly wounded Mulligan was captured by Confederate forces and taken to a nearby house, where he died two days later.
Mulligan's final order became famous across the country and inspired a song, "Lay Me Down and Save the Flag," by renowned composer George F. Root.
The Sunset at Kernstown Battlefield program will recount Mulligan's personal life and military career, leading up to his final battle. Participants will gather at the stone wall where Mulligan's Illinois Irish Brigade made a final stand against the unstoppable Confederates, and visit the house that his wife raced to reach before he died.
The program will end with light refreshments, songs and additional stories at a monument that memorializes Mulligan's legacy.
Sunset at Kernstown Battlefield is free and open to the public, but donations to the nonprofit Kernstown Battlefield Association are encouraged. The walking tour will include one set of stairs, but golf cart assistance will be available for attendees with mobility issues.
To learn more about Sunset at Kernstown Battlefield and to preregister for the Sept. 15 event, visit kernstownbattle.org or email kba@kernstownbattle.org.
