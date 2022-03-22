There’s a sense of pride in Turner Kobayashi’s voice when he talks about what a farm market can mean to a community.
“It’s a gathering place,” he said. “It’s a great place for a lot of people to come see their friends, who might even be the vendors. It’s provided a great sense of camaraderie.”
Kobayashi, who is general manager of Audley Farm at 752 Audley Lane near Berryville, has been selling his farm’s premium Angus beef at the Clarke County Farmers Market since 2012.
He said he was part of the process that helped move the market from a location off Church Street in Berryville to a larger location at the Clarke County Public Schools’ administration building at 317 W. Main St.
“We have a great venue now and provide more opportunity for people both inside and outside of our county to come out,” Kobayashi said. “We typically get anywhere from 300 to 500 people on any given Saturday.”
The Clarke County Farmers Market is open from the first Saturday in May through the last Saturday in October. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon. This year’s grand opening is set for May 1.
Judy Rhodes, who co-owns and operates Country Rhodes Farms in Mauertown in Shenandoah County, said more and more people are concerned about where their food is grown. So, why not ask the source at a farm market?
“It’s helpful in the sense that you’re providing your local community with stuff from the community and surrounding areas. You’re not going through another vendor, so to speak, to bring that product to anyone, like a grocery store does,” said Rhodes, who helps organize the South Street Barn Market at 411 S. Muhlenberg St. in Woodstock. “Your products aren’t being shipped an incredible amount of miles to get to you.”
Mark Bishop, who owns and operates Master’s Touch Plants and Produce in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, agrees.
“We’re part of the community, so you’re supporting a local farmer. The customers are getting a fresher product. If you know your farmer and how they grow it, you feel better about it,” said Bishop, who was set up at the Winchester Farm Market at 447 Amherst St. on Saturday. “For instance, I have free-range chickens who have no GMO at all. So, if that’s important to you, you know where to get it. I think it’s a win-win.”
Most farm markets offer a variety of products — typically meats, produce, cheeses, breads, baked goods and more.
Not only is it good for the customers to be able to have a one-stop shop, it’s also good for farmers.
Kobayashi said he knows a few farmers who have used the Clarke County Farmers Market to springboard into a retail storefront.
One aspect of farm markets that many say is undervalued is the building of relationships.
Customers who might not get out as much as they once did look forward to seeing familiar faces at their local farm market.
“It gives people a meeting place. Typically they’ll come and be a little more leisurely with their shopping and mingle around and meet other people,” Rhodes said. “I’ve seen customers that absolutely did not know each other but when they come to the market and start talking about recipes or products, they just form friendships.
“I work really hard during the week, and being able to pack up and go to the market once or twice a week and being able to see those people every week and grow that relationship with them is very special,” she added. “You just make so many new friends when you go to the farmers market.”
Some markets, like Clarke County’s, offers amenities such as a food truck so people can have breakfast or lunch. Additionally, the Clarke market has had petting zoos, activities for children and baking competitions.
The South Street Barn Market, like many other farm markets, offers craft and artisan vendors as well as retail vendors. South Street Barn Market is open year-round from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Many markets will allow local student organizations to set up as well.
“We love it. We’ve met so many good people,” said John Fletcher, who helped organize the new Winchester Farm Market with his wife Cathy. “It goes hand-in-hand, building relationships and coming to the market.”
The Fletchers, owners of The Haven farm for about 40 years, said the Winchester Farm Market was launched by a group of people who wanted a larger market with more accessible parking in the downtown area. When they were afforded the opportunity to utilize the Southern States parking lot on Amherst Street, they decided to go for it.
Cathy Fletcher said the market continues to grow each week. Winchester Farm Market is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday.
Whether you’re setting up as a vendor, perusing as a customer or just there for friendly conversation, farm markets seem to have it all.
And there are many farm markets in the Northern Shenandoah Valley to choose from.
For more information on farm markets in your area, visit virginia.org/things-to-do/food-and-drink/farmers-markets/
