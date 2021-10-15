BERRYVILLE — Cake bakers, start your ovens.
You could win some money, all the while helping a charity that's been struggling lately.
Saturday morning, the first-ever Geneva Jackson Cake-Baking Contest will be held at the Clarke County Farmers' Market. The entry fee is $10 per cake. Each entry must include the baker's name and phone number, plus the list of ingredients.
The market is held in the parking lot of the Clarke County Public Schools' administration building on West Main Street in Berryville.
Amateur and professional bakers of all ages are welcome to participate, said market manager Karie Griffin.
Cakes must be entered by 10 a.m. Judging by Jackson, a certified food judge, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Winners will be announced at 11 a.m. They won't have to be present to claim their prizes.
There will be two categories: Frosted and unfrosted. Six prizes will be awarded. First prize in each category will be $50. Second prize will be $30, and third prize will be $20.
Proceeds from the contest will go to The Laurel Center, the only organization in the area providing emergency shelter for victims of domestic and sexual violence.
Earlier this year, the center learned that it would see a substantial loss of federal funding.
Annual pie-baking contests, also benefiting The Laurel Center, have become a tradition at the farmers' market. Jackson, a well-known Berryville cook who sells her treats at the market, has judged those competitions, too.
The last such contest, held in June, garnered more than $2,500 for the center, Griffin said to her recollection.
Donations to the center from non-bakers will be accepted during the cake contest, she said.
"We've had interest" in the past from people interested in baking cakes, Griffin said. So the market decided to let them test their baking skills.
Market visitors will be able to bid on the cakes during an auction following the contest.
If Saturday's contest is successful, plans are for the market to continue holding pie contests each summer followed by cake contests each fall. Frosting on cakes could melt or run during the summer heat, Griffin reasoned.
"We're hoping for some nice weather" on Saturday to help attract a crowd, she said.
The National Weather Service is calling for a chance of showers during the morning. But the cake contest will be held under a tent, Griffin mentioned.
