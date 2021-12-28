At least one person was killed in a crash on North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522 North) by the Hunting Ridge Road intersection around 5:40 p.m. today. The crash involved a car and pickup truck, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation worker at the crash scene.
The crash jammed northbound traffic with the left lane closed until just before 8 p.m.
Read Thursday's edition of The Winchester Star for additional details.
