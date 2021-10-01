WINCHESTER — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Northwestern Pike and Wardensville Grade in Frederick County around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said state police are investigating the wreck. Additional details were unavailable on Thursday evening.
