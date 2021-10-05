WINCHESTER — The identity of the driver killed in a two-car crash on Northwestern Pike and Wardensville Grade on Thursday, and additional details on what caused the wreck, were released Monday by state police.
Driver Ernestine Fay Riley was northbound on Wardensville Grade in a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville and didn’t stop at a stop sign at the Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) intersection, according to an email from Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman. Riley was struck on the driver’s side by an eastbound 1998 Jeep Cherokee driven an 18-year-old Stephens City woman.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Riley died at the scene. The other driver wasn’t injured. The speed limit is 55 mph on Northwestern Pike and 45 mph on Wardensville Grade where the crash occurred. Coffey said speed wasn’t a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. The other driver isn’t expected to be charged, he said.
Riley, 92, of the 900 block of McDonald Road in Frederick County, was a mother of two and had three stepchildren, according to her obituary. A retired Realtor, she had owned the Riley Restaurant in Strasburg and was a longtime CVS pharmacy employee. Her obituary said she enjoyed crocheting, playing poker and reading and that her “infectious laugh and quick wit” will be missed.
There are a growing number of elderly drivers in Virginia and the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were 45 million drivers nationally 65 or older in 2018, a 60% increase since 2000. Of Virginia’s approximately 6 million drivers, about 1.2 million are 65 or older, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles. In Virginia, drivers under 75 must renew their licenses every 16 years. For those 75 or older, it’s every five years.
Despite the increase in older drivers, the number of elderly drivers in fatal crashes is down, according to an analysis of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Highway Loss Data Institute. The 5,195 drivers age 70 or older who died in 2019 was a 12% decrease from 1997.
The report found intersection crashes account for 28% of fatalities, and elderly drivers were more likely to die in intersection crashes than younger drivers. Male and female drivers 70 to 74 were 20% and 21% more likely to die in intersection crashes than their counterparts between ages 20-24. For drivers 85 and above, the percentage almost doubled.
The report noted older drivers are more likely to experience hearing, reflex and vision problems that can affect driving. “Expanded or renewed approaches to driver training at licensing renewals, as well as safety-based technological advances are viable avenues toward improving the safety outlook for older adults,” the report said.
