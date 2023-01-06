The Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to a call involving a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Old Charles Town Road this morning, according to law enforcement officials. An individual was pronounced dead.
"At this point, we can confirm there was a death by firearm, and there is no threat to the public," said Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lt. Warren Gosnell.
The sheriff's office is wrapping up the on-scene investigation and awaiting results from the medical examiner's office, Gosnell said.
Officials responded to a call at the Stephenson address around 4:00 a.m.
No further information was available.
