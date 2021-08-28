WINCHESTER — A person perished in a house fire late Tuesday night in Frederick County, according to a news release issued Friday by the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department.
Fire was coming through the roof of the two-story home when the first units arrived at the residence in the 3000 block of Middle Road at 11:57 p.m. The fire was reported at 11:36 p.m.
“A non-ambulatory victim was reported to be inside of the house and was found by firefighters on the first floor,” the release stated.
The house had four occupants at the time of the fire.
“Hose lines were deployed to combat the fire. Fire department crews searched the house for additional victims,” the release stated. “The fire was deemed under control in approximately 40 minutes of the first arriving units. Crews remained on the scene for about five hours to fully extinguish the fire and place units back in service.”
A joint investigation of the fire is being conducted by the Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.
The home did not have working smoke alarms, which “may have alerted the occupants of smoke and fire sooner,” the release stated. “Improper use/storage of medical grade oxygen may have contributed to the spread of the fire.”
The release further stated that “there was a delay in response” to the fire “due to miscommunication on the initial contact with 911 call takers. A location verification step was not completed on the initial call. Once the correct location was discovered by dispatch, fire and rescue units were sent to the correct address and arrived within 7 minutes.”
The release did not identify the victim.
Fire Marshal Mark Showers said the Virginia Department of Forensic Science’s Northern Virginia lab is in the process of confirming the victim’s identity.
The fire caused approximately $231,840 in damage, according to the release.
