WINCHESTER — About 40 friends and relatives of Brandon Willis Kamga broke into applause and cried with joy in Frederick Circuit Court on Tuesday when he was granted bond. Kamga is the suspect in an accidental fatal shooting.
The eruption came after Judge Alexander R. Iden ruled Kamga was not a danger to the public or a flight risk. Kamga was freed on a $75,000 bond secured bond, meaning his family paid 10% of the bond to free him. Kamga had been held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County since being arrested June 15.
Kamga is accused of involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm in the death of 25-year-old Front Royal resident Wayne Lamont Starks Jr. on July 7 of last year. The shooting occurred in the basement of an apartment in the 100 block of Diamond Court, and Starks was killed with Kamga’s semi-automatic pistol.
Police said Kagma told them he, Starks and Kendall MacKenzie Smith were making a rap video. Kamga said he had his back turned to Starks to program recording equipment when he heard a shot, turned around and saw the stricken Starks. Starks was shot in the right arm with the bullet traveling through his neck.
Gunshot residue tests released earlier this month were negative for Kagma and Smith. However, Douglas H. DeGaetano, the forensic scientist who did the tests, wrote in the report that negative results can come from someone who washed or wiped their hands or if a person’s hands are bloody. Police said Kagma was applying a towel to Starks’ neck when they arrived at the shooting scene. Kamga’s attorney Louis T. Campola said after the hearing that Kamga and Starks were friends, but he didn’t know how they knew one another or what Kamga, a Leesburg resident, was doing at the apartment on the night of the shooting.
The 23-year-old Kagma was born in Cameroon — a central African country on the Nigerian border — and came to the U.S. when he was 6 years old. Kagma, now a U.S. citizen, was a star basketball guard at South Lakes High School in Reston and played Division I college basketball at Cal Fullerton State in his senior year while working on his master’s degree.
He wasn’t drafted by the NBA, but he testified he signed a contract with NBA agent Aaron Turner and had been spending time in Miami training in hopes of getting signed. Kamga also testified he’d played for the Cameroonian national team in a tournament in China. His older sister, Shirley Kamga, testified that she had just returned from Miami, where she was unable to find her brother’s passport. She said she had tried to report it stolen but was told by National Passport Information Center personnel that her brother must report it stolen.
While Kamga isn’t a Cameroon citizen, Kristen G. Zalenski, an assistant county commonwealth’s attorney, noted he has relatives in Cameroon and has traveled internationally and extensively around the country. She argued he was a flight risk and dangerous.
“This is someone who has a number of places he could travel to and avoid coming back here for trial,” Zalenski said. “He is a danger. The allegations are that his actions resulted in someone being killed.”
But defense witnesses said Kamga was devoted to his family and church. The Rev. Eze Chinaka, pastor of the Holy Ghost International church in Reston, said Kamga had attended the church for eight years and was part of the youth fellowship. He described Kamga as “loving” and “trustworthy.”
South Lakes Coach Mike Desmond, who was an assistant coach when Kamga played for him, said the two were close. While some students signed up to help Special Olympics athletes to add to their high school transcripts, Desmond said Kamga just did it on his own. He said he witnessed Kamga give his $5 per diem travel allowance for AAU basketball tournaments to homeless people. He said Kamga volunteered to coach and mentor youths when on breaks from college.
Campola noted Kamga has no criminal record and would be on the hook financially to his agent if he absconded. He said the large family presence at the hearing demonstrated Kamga’s ties to the community. Beyond the allegations in the indictments, Campola noted the prosecution presented no evidence of Kamga’s guilt.
“Nobody has anything bad to say about him,” Campola said. “He has too much at stake not to stay here and fight this.”
