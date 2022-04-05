WINCHESTER — As Wayne Starks Jr. lay dying in the back of a car, the man accused of accidentally shooting him tried to save him.
“Please Wayne, you can make it bro!,” a weeping Brandon Willis Kamga said as he held a towel to Starks’ neck wound in body camera footage played on the first day of his trial in Frederick Circuit Court on Monday. “Fight for your brother! Fight for your mother! They need you bro!”
Kamga, 24, of Leesburg, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm.
The defense and prosecution agree Starks didn’t shoot himself because of the path of the bullet — an autopsy showed it entered Starks’ right wrist and continued upward piercing the right side of his neck. So jurors must decide if Kamga pulled the trigger or if it someone else did.
The shooting occurred on the night of July 7, 2020, in the basement of a townhouse owned by Kendell MacKenzie Smith’s mother in the 100 block of Diamond Court in Frederick County. Starks, Kamga and Smith were recording rap music. Smith testified on Monday that the 25-year-old Starks, a former Front Royal resident and part-time electrician who had been working at Berryville Graphics at the time of his death, was a close friend. He said Starks had been living with him for about two months.
Smith said he and Kamga also were close. The two met when they began playing basketball together eight or nine years ago. Kamga was a star high school guard in Reston and a Cal State Fullerton graduate who was training in hopes of playing in the NBA or overseas at the time of the shooting.
Smith said the three had smoked a few marijuana joints and drank two bottles of brandy that they filled with Xanax, an anti-anxiety prescription drug. Kamga’s Walther PPS M2 semi-automatic pistol, which he was planning to sell to Smith, was in the basement, but police haven’t said where it was when the shooting occurred.
Smith said he was recording vocals with Kamga to his right on a computer serving as a sound board engineer. Starks was standing behind them smoking a marijuana joint. Smith said his hands were on his headphones as he listened to playback when he heard a shot and saw Starks bleeding profusely from the neck. Smith, who choked back tears during parts of his testimony, said he and Kamga carried Starks to the car to take him to the hospital when police arrived.
Smith, 25, admitted he acted inappropriately when questioned by police shortly after the shooting. He refused to take a gunshot residue test and washed his hands before the test despite being told by police not to. Kamga agreed to be tested and tested negative. After police got a search warrant to test Smith, he tested negative. Smith said he disregarded police because he wanted to wash his friend’s blood off his hands. Smith said he ended up being handcuffed by police for trying to leave his mother’s home because he was trying to get some air, not flee the scene.
Smith said he was angry at investigators for not letting him go to Winchester Medical Center to see Starks and because they were implying he shot him. “They’re treating me like a suspect, when I’m a victim too, because I had to witness it,” he said.
According to court documents, Smith was recorded on body camera footage saying Kamga had “nothing to do” with the shooting. But Smith testified that after police left the home, Kamga told him he was coming up with an alibi if he tested positive for gunshot residue. Smith said Kamga told him he would tell police, “Wayne tried to shoot himself and he tried to stop him.”
Defense attorney Louis T. Campola questioned why Smith didn’t tell authorities about Kamga’s alleged confession until about two weeks before the trial. Smith, who testified he never saw Kamga holding the pistol or shooting Starks, said he didn’t want to inform on him.
“I felt like that would be snitching on him,” he said. “He was my friend.”
Smith testified he felt like Kamga was trying to blame him for the shooting after he read a July 29 article on the shooting in The Winchester Star. The article cited court documents that referred to a polygraph examination Smith took in which he described himself as a “drug addict” with “impulse control problems.” He also said he once pulled a gun on someone, committed six armed robberies and “shot at houses and cars in the past.”
The article also quoted relatives of Starks. They said Starks told them a week before his death that he’d been shot at and was in fear for his life because he’d backed out of joining a gang.
Smith called The Winchester Star after reading the article and agreed to speak with a reporter, but he never showed up for the scheduled interview on a day he was due in court on drug and gun charges unrelated to the shooting. Smith, 25, of Morganton, North Carolina, was indicted in August on charges of possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs over a June 20, 2020, incident. Smith denied to Campola that he was testifying against Kamga in hopes of getting leniency on the charges.
“I’m just trying to tell the truth. Everybody here knows what really happened,” he said. “I want people to stop blaming me for what happened.”
Prior to the trial, Judge William Warner Eldridge IV ruled that Campola couldn’t mention in opening arguments that some of Starks’ relatives said he was afraid of Smith. In a written ruling, Eldridge said Virginia law prevents defendants from introducing evidence that “merely suggests or insinuates” a third party committed the crime because it tends to “confuse and mislead” juries.
With what he could say restricted, Campola said there was no “animosity or malice” toward Starks on the part of Kamga or Smith and he urged jurors to keep an open mind. “This was a tragedy, but it wasn’t Brandon who was responsible,” Campola said.
Ryan W. Perry, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, agreed the case was tragic. But he said even though the shooting was accidental, Kamga was responsible. The Walther PPS doesn’t have a manual latch safety, but Perry said Kamga had to exert 6.7 pounds of pressure on the trigger for the gun to fire.
“He was high. He was drunk. He picked up a firearm and put his hand in the trigger guard,” Perry said. “We don’t think he meant to do it, but what he did was incredibly, incredibly negligent.”
