SHAWNEELAND — Shortly after a neighbor said two men were firing a pistol inside and outside a home in the 100 block of Cornstalk Trail on Sunday, one of the men was found fatally shot inside the home.
The shooting was reported to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 4:32 a.m. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said in an email on Thursday that the man was shot in the chest. Gosnell said he wasn’t identifying the victim pending notification of next of kin. He said the shooting has been deemed “suspicious” but wouldn’t say why.
The homeowner denied any shooting occurred at the home, according to Deputy J.J. Hackett’s search warrant affidavit. However, the neighbor told police that in addition to seeing the homeowner and victim firing the pistol until 4 a.m., he saw the homeowner “setting a pistol down inside the residence.”
Hackett wrote that items seized from the home included a .22-caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol containing seven bullets and .22-caliber shell casings. “I have also visually observed spent shell casings inside the residence in proximity to the shooting victim,” Hackett wrote, adding that a gunshot residue sample was taken from the homeowner for testing.
The homeowner isn’t being identified by The Winchester Star because he hasn’t been charged with a crime.
The Sheriff’s Office did not issue a news release about the incident. Gosnell provided details on Thursday after being contacted by The Star late Wednesday afternoon regarding the affidavit.
(1) comment
If this happened on Sunday, why are we informed almost a week later? Shawneeland has been a shady area as long as I can remember.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.