WINCHESTER — On Aug. 4, two days after being hospitalized with two black eyes and bleeding on the brain from a skull fracture police said was caused by his father, 9-month-old Anthony Natale Jr. died.
On Thursday, Anthony Natale Sr. was indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding. The charges are in addition to Natale being charged on Oct. 11 with child abuse, conspiracy to commit child abuse, child cruelty and conspiracy to commit child cruelty. Sierra Nicole Pendleton, Anthony Jr.’s mother, faces the same charges from October, but she was not charged on Wednesday.
The alleged abuse purportedly began on July 9, and the investigation began on Aug. 2. when police were called to Natale and Pendleton’s home in the 300 block of Kassie Lane for a “partial drowning” involving their infant son, according to an Aug. 7 search warrant affidavit. But Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jared Nail wrote that Anthony wasn’t wet, and there was no water in the bathtub. No water was found in the baby’s lungs or stomach when he was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center. Anthony died after being transferred to Inova Fairfax Medical Center.
Pendleton told police she was in the kitchen when she heard Anthony cry out in the bedroom, and she found a goose egg-sized bump on his forehead, according to an affidavit written by Deputy R. Todd Swartz. He wrote that when Pendleton asked Natale what happened, he told her he “was frustrated and hit Anthony.”
Anthony’s death came about nine months after the now 25-year-old Natale was convicted in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of beating his other son, who is now approximately 6 years old.
Natale pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor assault and battery on Oct. 29, 2018. As part of a plea bargain, the charges were to be reduced or dropped this coming October, if Natale maintained good behavior.
If convicted on the latest charges, Natale faces 20 years to life for first-degree murder, five to 40 years for second-degree murder and 20 years to life for aggravated malicious wounding, Frederick County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ross Spicer said on Thursday.
Natale is due back in court at 9 a.m. on May 7.
Spicer, hired in 2008 and county prosecutor since 2013, said murder cases in the county are rare and those involving babies and toddlers are extremely unusual. The last time such as case occurred in the county was in 2006 when Jessi Ashton Jephson killed a family of four including a 23-month-old boy. Jephson received a life sentence in 2009.
(3) comments
This fool deserves the Negan treatment.
Since the court system seems to be so lenient on garbage like this and will probably be released in very little time...............at least castrate the piece of garbage!!!!! But i am all for the death penalty as first choice
I agree. Do to him what he did to the baby.
